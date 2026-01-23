‘There will be an offer’ – European insider hints at imminent Liverpool move for £87m roadrunner

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

One German football insider has hinted that Liverpool could submit a big-money offer for Yan Diomande ‘in the next month’.

Earlier this week, CaughtOffside reported that the Reds have the ‘strongest’ interest out of the multitide of clubs who’ve been linked with the RB Leipzig winger and are duly ‘expected to make a formal approach’.

The Ivory Coast international has previously proclaimed to be a childhood fan of LFC and has indicated that he’d love to play for the Merseysiders.

Falk: Liverpool ‘thinking about’ an offer for Diomande

On Friday morning, Bundesliga insider Christian Falk outlined for CF Bayern Insider that Diomande might be outside of Bayern Munich’s price range, which could duly open the door for Liverpool to pounce.

The journalist wrote: ‘Oliver Mintzlaff, a managing director at Red Bull, has been very clear about how much money they’d be looking to get for Diomande. He said, “We won’t sell him for €80m [£69.5m], we won’t sell him for €90m [£78m]” – which means they’ll just try to sell him for over €100m [£87m].

‘There are rumours that Liverpool are thinking about such a deal and that there will be an offer in the next month of this range. What I can say for sure is that €100m is too expensive for FC Bayern for a player who would not yet be in the starting XI.’

What qualities could Diomande bring to Liverpool?

Are Liverpool likely to pay the best part of £90m for a 19-year-old who mightn’t be a guaranteed starter at Anfield?

What’s clear is that, if the Reds were to snap up Diomande, he’d be very much a long-term investment given his age profile and the fee spent on him, and the early signs are that this is a player who thrives at a high level.

His profile on the official Bundesliga website mentions his ‘quick feet and pace to burn’, while Leipzig managing director Marcel Schafer has lauded the teenager’s ‘outstanding speed’, so we’re talking here about a winger with the potential to whip up a frenzy of excitement among Kopites.

As seen in the table below, citing figures from Fotmob, the Ivorian also has the end product to accompany his searing pace (seven goals and four assists this season), along with a desire to work hard out of possession.

2025/26 Bundesliga Per 90 minutes Percentile Successful dribbles 3.93 99th (top 1%) Touches in opposition penalty area 7.59 95th Recoveries 5.89 95th xG on target 0.52 91st Shots on target 1.25 86th Goals 0.54 85th Duels won 6.43 85th Non-penalty xG 0.3 79th xG 0.3 73rd Chances created 1.79 71st

Are Liverpool likely to move for Diomande in January?

Those figures show just how much raw potential Diomande already boasts, and his ability to play on either flank would present Arne Slot with a delightfully versatile attacking option.

The Athletic’s Gregg Evans indicated earlier this week that Liverpool are likely to be ‘quiet’ in the January transfer window ‘unless a suitable market opportunity comes up’, and any prospective move for the RB Leipzig youngster this month would need to be significantly expedited.

However, with Bayern seemingly ruling him out as a potential purchase, the Reds could feel emboldened to test the waters with the Red Bull-owned club in the coming weeks with a view to snapping up a hugely exciting teenage talent with a vast ceiling.

You can watch Slot’s full post-Marseille press conference below, via Empire of the Kop on YouTube: