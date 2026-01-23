Liverpool make calculated staff move amid wider structural changes

(Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Liverpool have made a significant behind-the-scenes change this winter, one that is part of a broader internal restructure.

The development centres on Matt Newberry, whose responsibilities at Liverpool have quietly expanded.

With recent attention on staffing following changes elsewhere in the backroom team, this promotion has naturally prompted questions about what exactly Liverpool have done.

Who Matt Newberry is and why his role matters

Lewis Steele of Mail Sport has confirmed that Newberry, formerly head of academy recruitment, is now operating as Liverpool’s Director of Global Talent.

That title is not cosmetic.

It places him in charge of identifying, acquiring and mapping the next generation of players long before they are ready for first-team football.

This has already been reflected in Liverpool’s recent youth recruitment, with three young defenders added as part of a clear future-facing strategy.

Mor Talla Ndiaye arrived from Senegalese side Amitie, Ifeanyi Ndukwe is set to join from Austria Vienna once he turns 18, and Noah Adekoya has been signed from Burnley.

All three deals point towards a global, data-led approach rather than reactive market moves.

Newberry’s fingerprints on this are not new.

When Pep Lijnders previously joked two years ago that “Matt Newberry… is full of business this winter” while overseeing loans and pathways, it underlined how central he already was to Liverpool’s squad planning.

This promotion simply formalises that influence.

Why this is not a new set-piece coach – but still important

The timing of Newberry’s expanded role comes alongside Liverpool parting company with set-piece coach Aaron Briggs on 30 December, and since then existing staff have absorbed those responsibilities.

That period has coincided with a clear defensive improvement at dead balls, something that was analysed in detail after Marseille.

However, Newberry’s role is not about set-pieces or first-team coaching.

It is about pipeline, succession and value creation.

In simple terms, Liverpool are doubling down on what has worked for them financially and structurally.

Sales of players developed internally or recruited young – from Trent Alexander-Arnold to Caoimhin Kelleher, Ben Doak and Jarell Quansah – have underpinned recent spending.

Newberry is now tasked with ensuring that cycle continues.

From our point of view, this is a promotion from within that signals confidence rather than disruption.

It also explains why January has been quiet on the pitch as Liverpool are investing off it.

Liverpool have not hired a new set-piece coach, but they have elevated Matt Newberry into a pivotal global talent role, reinforcing a long-term recruitment strategy that is already shaping the club’s future.

