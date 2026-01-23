Liverpool weighing difficult Robertson call amid Spurs interest – Ornstein

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool are facing an unexpectedly delicate decision over Andy Robertson, with reports suggesting a summer move that few would have predicted.

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, Tottenham Hotspur are actively working on a deal to sign the Scotland international from Liverpool.

The idea that Robertson might leave is not the biggest shock but where he could go is.

Why Robertson would consider leaving Liverpool

Robertson’s own words this month explained much of the context.

He admitted he wants to stay at Liverpool, but only if he is able to keep playing regular football.

Since the arrival of Milos Kerkez, Robertson has slipped down the pecking order and started just four Premier League games this season.

For a player set to captain Scotland at the upcoming World Cup, minutes are no longer a luxury – they are essential.

His 2025-26 numbers underline the change.

Season Appearances Starts Goals Assists Liverpool career 363 325 12 68 2025-26 21 11 1 1

These figures show a shrinking on-pitch role rather than a decline in contribution and that is why a departure makes sense.

Why Tottenham feels like the strange part

What feels odd is the destination.

Tottenham are not a close rival, so there is no emotional sting, but they are also a club in flux.

Thomas Frank’s position is far from secure and Robertson could easily arrive only to find a new manager with different ideas.

From a footballing perspective, Spurs already have Destiny Udogie when fit, have used several deputies on the left, and have just added a teenage option. That does not scream long-term clarity.

It also contrasts sharply with other routes that felt more natural.

A move to Celtic, where Robertson’s personal affinity is well known, would have made emotional sense.

Staying with us as an experienced squad option, even with Kostas Tsimikas expected back from loan, would have preserved continuity.

Instead, this potential move suggests Robertson still believes he can compete week-to-week in the Premier League.

That belief is admirable but it carries risk.

What this means for Liverpool

From Liverpool’s side, Ornstein notes the relationship remains extremely strong and any exit would only happen on good terms.

That fits with what Robertson has given us across nearly a decade.

This is not about pushing a club legend out, it’s about balancing evolution with respect.

Andy Robertson remains a vital figure in Liverpool’s modern history, but his reduced involvement explains why he may look elsewhere – even if Tottenham feels like an unexpectedly risky choice for the next chapter.

