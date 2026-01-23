Arne Slot confirms one Liverpool player will be available v Bournemouth after missing midweek win

Images via Justin Setterfield/Getty Images and Liverpool FC on YouTube

Arne Slot has confirmed that he will have Calvin Ramsay available for selection for Liverpool’s match against Bournemouth on Saturday, having missed the midweek win over Marseille.

The Scottish right-back was ineligible to feature at the Stade Velodrome as he hasn’t been included in the Reds’ squad for the league phase of the Champions League, and he’s five months overage for List B classification (i.e. underage players exempted from the main squad quota).

He has been on the bench in recent Premier League games, though, and his importance to the squad has increased of late since the season-ending injury to Conor Bradley.

Slot confirms Ramsay availability for Liverpool at Bournemouth

Slot held his pre-match press conference on Friday morning and was asked for an update on which players would be available for the trip to Bournemouth and who could miss out.

He indicated (via Liverpool Echo) that Federico Chiesa is ’50-50′ for the game tomorrow after suffering an injury in the warm-up prior to the win over Marseille, but reported no other fresh injury concerns from midweek.

The head coach also confirmed that Ramsay will be available for selection at the Vitality Stadium after being ineligible for Wednesday night’s clash at the Stade Velodrome.

Ramsay could become a vital player for Liverpool in 2026

Slot ruffled a few feathers last week when stating that he has ‘better options’ at right-back than the 22-year-old, although his namechecking of the Scottish defender today indicates that he’s not completely banished from the head coach’s thinking.

He’ll almost certainly start from the bench again, given the much greater experience and excellent form of Jeremie Frimpong, but the Dutchman’s injury record this season may have Liverpool fans concerned about a relapse which’d sideline him for a crucial period in the second half of the campaign.

Clubs can make up to three changes to their Champions League squad between the league phase and knockout rounds (UEFA), so that could see Ramsay take Bradley’s place for the springtime European matches, particularly if the Reds don’t make any first-team signings in January.

The 22-year-old mightn’t see much game-time if Slot doesn’t need to deviate from Plan A, and there’d be an element of risk attacked to throwing in a player at the deep end who’s only had three senior appearances for LFC.

However, we’ve seen over the years at Liverpool just how quickly players can go from being on the periphery to becoming vital starters, and Ramsay simply needs to maintain high standards behind the scenes and be ready for his opportunity whenever it might come.

You can watch Slot’s full post-Marseille press conference below, via Empire of the Kop on YouTube: