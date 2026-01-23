Slot names his player the best in the world after Marseille performance

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Arne Slot has made his position clear on who he believes is the best goalkeeper in world football, naming Alisson Becker after another decisive display in the Champions League.

Speaking ahead of facing Bournemouth this weekend, Slot was reflecting on Liverpool’s growing defensive control.

He pointed to how few chances we are now conceding, and why that margin for error still exists.

The answer, in his words, is simple – we have the best goalkeeper.

Slot explains why Alisson sets Liverpool apart

Slot highlighted how rare it has become for opponents to create clear chances against us.

He referenced our unbeaten run and noted that only once in that sequence only once have we conceded more than 1.0xG.

Even on nights when danger does appear, the Dutchman was clear about where the safety net lies.

Against Marseille, Alisson produced multiple top-class saves in both halves.

Slot described those moments as decisive, explaining that football does not allow for perfection over an entire season.

What matters is having someone capable of correcting the moments when structure briefly breaks, Slot’s conclusion said everything.

“We know we have the best goalkeeper, one of the best goalkeepers in the world,” he said.

From a Liverpool perspective, that confidence matters and it allows us to manage games with calm rather than fear.

The numbers behind Alisson’s Liverpool impact

Alisson’s standing is not built on reputation alone, it’s backed by sustained output across multiple seasons.

Below is a snapshot of his Liverpool career and current form, with statistics via SofaScore.

Category Record Liverpool appearances 320 Goals / assists 1 / 3 Clean sheets 133 2025/26 appearances (all comps) 22 Clean sheets (2025/26) 8 Save percentage 66.2% Minutes played 1,946 Goals conceded 24

Those numbers reinforce why his influence stretches beyond individual matches.

Earlier this season, when Alisson was unavailable, Paul Scholes openly questioned whether our dip in form was linked to his absence.

That debate has quietened since his return and against Marseille, as well as repeatedly throughout this unbeaten run, Alisson has reminded everyone why.

Leadership on and off the pitch

His importance is not limited to shot-stopping.

After our Champions League win at Inter Milan earlier in the season, Alisson’s visible connection with the supporters stood out during a tense week for the squad.

At a time when external noise threatened to distract, he projected unity and authority.

That leadership has quietly underpinned Slot’s defensive evolution, as his presence alone alters how opponents approach us.

They know that even good chances may not be enough.

Liverpool are not perfect and Slot himself admitted that Marseille created more than most teams have managed recently.

Arne Slot believes Liverpool have the best goalkeeper in the world in Alisson, and our recent form underlines how fortunate we are to have him guarding the net.

