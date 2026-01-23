Trent Alexander-Arnold already linked with Real Madrid exit – report

Image via @realmadriden on X

Liverpool supporters are once again being asked to confront an uncomfortable hypothetical involving Trent Alexander-Arnold, after reports in Spain suggested his time at Real Madrid could be nearing an early end.

According to El Nacional, the England international has failed to settle in Spain, struggled with injuries and consistency, and has been told to explore a summer exit following a frank conversation with Alvaro Arbeloa, now in charge at the Bernabeu.

From a Liverpool point of view, that inevitably raises one question – could Trent ever come back?

Why Trent’s Madrid move has not gone to plan

The Spanish report paints a bleak picture. Alexander-Arnold has made just eight La Liga appearances this season, starting five times and averaging only 50 minutes per game.

Stat (La Liga 25/26) Total Appearances 8 Starts 5 Minutes played 398 Goals 0 Assists 1 xA 1.36

Those numbers (via Sofascore) underline a lack of rhythm rather than a complete collapse but the criticism in Spain has gone beyond statistics.

El Nacional claim his defensive reliability has been questioned, while his attacking influence has not translated in the way Madrid expected.

In other words, he has not been the game-defining right-back he was at Liverpool and that context matters.

This is not a superstar struggling to adapt quietly, this is a high-profile move already being framed as a mistake.

How Liverpool supporters view the situation now

There is no escaping the emotional backdrop.

Alexander-Arnold left us in circumstances that fractured trust because he did not have to go.

He could have stayed, as vice-captain, and eventually taken the armband from Virgil van Dijk – instead, he chose Madrid.

That is why the reaction at Anfield last season, and again on his return in white, was so raw.

It’s already been widely explored why those boos happened, and people like Jill Scott underestimated how deeply fans felt misled.

Equally, the scrutiny around his family’s public presence has only intensified the disconnect – you could even argue that Marcell Alexander-Arnold’s impact has been greater this season than his brother.

All of that shapes how this latest story is received but football is rarely black and white.

Would a return ever be possible?

Right now, a reunion feels distant rather than imminent.

There has been no suggestion of contact, no indication of regret being formally expressed, and no practical pathway outlined.

But football has a habit of softening edges over time.

If this Madrid chapter does end early, Alexander-Arnold will face a crossroads.

What is clear is this: leaving Liverpool increasingly feels like the biggest mistake the Scouser could have made.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has started only five league games this season, and reports of an early Real Madrid exit underline how uncertain his post-Liverpool path has already become.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile