‘Green light’ – Fabrizio Romano says Liverpool January transfer could be wrapped up ‘immediately’

Fabrizio Romano now reports that Liverpool fullback Andy Robertson could sign for Tottenham ‘soon’.

The Scotland international’s current terms are set to expire in the summer of 2026. So this remains the Reds’ final opportunity to secure a fee for the 31-year-old (presuming he isn’t offered a contract extension).

Andy Robertson wants Tottenham transfer

If reports are to be believed, negotiations are advancing for the former Hull City star to switch to London during the January transfer window.

“For Andy Robertson, I can tell you: the player is keen on a move to Tottenham. Robertson is ready to make this wish to Tottenham; he gave the green light and is ready for a fresh challenge,” the Italian reporter spoke on his eponymous YouTube channel.

“The negotiation is advancing very fast, very well – so the deal could be done soon for Andy Robertson to become a new Tottenham player from Liverpool.

“It would be a permanent transfer. He’s obviously out of contract [in the summer]. The original plan was for Tottenham to consider a move in the summer transfer window for Robertson. But now they’re ready to make the deal happen immediately.”

One would suspect this would be for a somewhat nominal fee, given Robertson’s contract situation.

However, it remains to be seen if this is a solution both player and selling club are happy to commit to.

Kostas Tsimikas would have to be recalled

There’s no two ways about it: selling Robertson would leave Liverpool incredibly light in fullback positions.

It almost certainly means that on-loan left-back Kostas Tsimikas (at Roma) will be brought back to Anfield to help restore some depth to the squad.

This is still a big loss for Liverpool’s squad

It’s not even the fact that Liverpool simply aren’t going to find superior cover at left-back to their potentially departing vice-captain.

How do the Reds compensate themselves for the vast degree of experience they’ll be sacrificing in two-time Premier League winner Andy Robertson?

Andy Robertson’s stats (per 90) Percentiles 496 minutes 0.13 xA 78th 1.81 chances created 97th 1.45 successful crosses 92nd Successful dribble % 78th 0.36 possession won in final third 77th

* Andy Robertson’s Premier League stats in the 2025/26 season (Fotmob)

The greats of the modern era – as the club is painfully aware, as far as Mo Salah is concerned – won’t last forever. That’s an accepted reality of sport.

But it’s yet another wobble to the foundations of the club at a time when the Merseysiders are still falling short of the standards of their last campaign.

