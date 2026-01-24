‘I have no idea…’ – Jamie Redknapp gobsmacked by ‘amateurish’ Liverpool moment which cost them big

Images via Ryan Pierse/Getty Images and Sky Sports

Jamie Redknapp was seething at the ‘amateurish’ situation which saw Liverpool briefly playing with a one-man disadvantage against Bournemouth this evening.

The Reds fell behind to an Evanilson goal in the 26th minute at the Vitality Stadium, with the visitors’ woes compounded by an injury to Joe Gomez as Alisson Becker clattered into him in trying to prevent the Cherries attacker from scoring.

Seven minutes later, Alex Jimenez caught Milos Kerkez napping to fire past the Brazilian goalkeeper and double the home side’s lead, and it was only just after that goal had gone in that Wataru Endo was brought on to replace our stricken number 2.

Redknapp slams ‘amateurish’ Liverpool error

Speaking at half-time, Redknapp was gobsmacked at the naviety from Liverpool not to put the ball out of play to allow for the substitution to be made before the second goal was scored.

The former Reds midfielder said on Sky Sports: “You get seven minutes to make the sub. I have no idea why they didn’t make the change. Could Alisson kick it out play just to make the sub? They get him on too late. Arne Slot wanted Alisson to kick it out of play but he doesn’t see it. It’s amateurish.”

Liverpool paid a heavy price for delaying the substitution

The loss of Gomez to injury was unfortunate to the point of being farcical, but the failure to get Endo on sooner was downright inexcusable.

Granted, Arne Slot may have wished to leave some time for the Liverpool centre-back to be assessed, but to allow for his team to be player light for more than seven minutes when they were already 1-0 down will take some explaining.

It doesn’t take the most streetwise team or coaching staff to deduce that the best thing to do in that situation was to get the play stopped and allow for the substitution to be made, and that we only had 10 players on the pitch when Jimenez scored was criminal.

Virgil van Dijk’s goal just before half-time at least gave the Reds a timely foothold, but when the race for Champions League qualification is so tight, situations such as this could have hugely damaging repercussions over the season as a whole.

If Liverpool go on to lose by one goal, the failure to bring Endo on for Gomez sooner will prove to be every bit as costly as it was avoidable.