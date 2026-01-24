(Video) Fuming Arne Slot makes a beeline for the officials at full-time as Liverpool blow it

Image via Sky Sports

Arne Slot was seething with the match officials at the final whistle of Liverpool’s 3-2 defeat to Bournemouth.

The Reds had recovered from 2-0 down to draw level through Virgil van Dijk’s header and another Dominik Szoboszlai free kick, and they were moments away from leaving the Vitality Stadium with a point.

However, in the fifth minute of stoppage time, the Premier League champions failed to clear their lines from a long throw-in from James Hill despite having several opportunities to do so, and Amine Adli reacted quickest to poke the ball intoi the visitors’ net for the winning goal.

Slot rages at officials after full-time whistle

While Bournemouth’s players and management rightly celebrated their last-gasp winner, Slot made a beeline for the officials as soon as the final whistle blew.

The TV cameras captured the Liverpool head coach roaring at Michael Salisbury and his team of assistants, presumably over something to do with the match-winning moment a couple of minutes earlier, and some Reds players were also remonstrting with the officials at full-time.

Slot right to be angry – but not with the officials

The Dutchman was right to be raging when the match had finished – but not at the referee or his assistants, as the blame for Adli’s winning goal lies squarely with the visiting team.

To make such a mess of dealing with a set piece, and for the scorer to squirm the ball in from such a tight angle, is a damning indictment of the mentality which has now seen the champions concede a result-changing stoppage time goal for the fifth time this season, with seven points lost as a consequence.

Van Dijk claimed after the match that he was blocked in the lead-up to the winning goal, but to sum up what a farce of a campaign this has been for the Reds, the contact actually came from Curtis Jones and not a Bournemouth player.

Slot may have tried to deflect blame onto the officials with his actions at full-time, but when he watches it back with a more analytical eye, he’ll realise that Salisbury did nothing wrong and it was Liverpool’s failings which cost them at the death yet again.

Adli joins Eddie Nketiah, Estevao, Ao Tanaka and Harrison Reed in punishing stoppage-time lapses from the champions, who are giving the chasing pack for a top-four finish every opportunity to pass them out and deprive them of Champions League footbal for next season.

You can view the footage of Slot remonstrating with the officials at full-time below, via @SkySportsPL on X: