Slot explains why Liverpool ran out of energy in Bournemouth defeat

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has pointed to fatigue and injuries as key reasons why our 13-game unbeaten run came to an end with a 3–2 defeat away at Bournemouth.

The Reds were beaten by a stoppage-time winner from Amine Adli after twice fighting back into the contest.

Slot accepted responsibility for the result while stressing the physical toll placed on his squad.

Slot explains Liverpool’s loss after Marseille turnaround

Liverpool had travelled to Marseille in midweek before facing one of the league’s most intense sides just two days later.

Slot said several of his players “ran out of energy” in the final stages at the Vitality Stadium.

He argued that Liverpool are the only Champions League team currently dealing with such a short turnaround between away fixtures.

That, he said, made the last 10 minutes especially difficult. Slot insisted he was not using fatigue as an excuse.

He instead framed it as a reality of the squad situation he is managing.

Long-term injuries have reduced his options. That has forced him to rely on the same core group of players repeatedly.

The manager also defended Virgil van Dijk after the first goal, pointing to the strong wind affecting long balls throughout the match.

He highlighted the unusual nature of how we conceded both early goals, including the period when we were temporarily down to 10 men following Joe Gomez’s injury.

Despite that, Slot praised the response to go from 2–0 down to 2–2.

He described it as evidence of mentality and fitness, even if the end result went against us.

The numbers show Bournemouth outworked Liverpool

The physical story of the match is supported by the running data, sourced via BBC Sport.

Metric Bournemouth Liverpool Distance covered (km) 111.84 108.63 Walking % 31.77% 32.04% Jogging % 57.98% 57.67% Sprinting % 10.24% 10.29%

Bournemouth covered 2.87% more distance overall.

That margin is small but significant late in games. It helps explain why Liverpool struggled to clear their lines from the final long throw.

Slot also revealed why Hugo Ekitike and Jeremie Frimpong were managed carefully.

He said both are being protected because there are limited alternatives available. That became more obvious once Gomez was forced off.

Wataru Endo and Dominik Szoboszlai ended up playing out of position. Slot admitted that is “the reality of this moment”.

What this means for Liverpool

Liverpool had enjoyed a long unbeaten run, but the points return during it had already left pressure building.

This defeat underlined how thin our margin for error has become.

Slot’s post-match comments echoed what he also said post-match about needing all his players, as he appeared to send veiled message to FSG after Liverpool defeat.

The chaotic nature of the late winner was also recalled by Jamie Redknapp who had no sympathy with Virgil van Dijk over his post-match gripe, which showed how small mistakes continue to punish us.

Slot’s core message was clear.

Liverpool ran less than Bournemouth, and Slot believes fatigue from injuries and a demanding schedule played a decisive role in ending our unbeaten run.

