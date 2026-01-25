Slot gives Robertson transfer answer after Bournemouth

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been left with a fresh Andy Robertson talking point after the 3-2 defeat at Bournemouth, because Arne Slot was asked directly about the vice-captain’s future and refused to engage publicly.

That matters because Robertson’s involvement came in the middle of a chaotic afternoon, and the Tottenham noise isn’t going away.

Slot’s answer was as blunt as it was predictable.

“What do you think my answer is going to be? Have I ever said anything about transfers in front of these microphones?” he said.

“My answer is always the same and it’s quite boring to always give the same answer… we don’t talk about transfers in public.”

Robertson transfer question and Slot’s “boring” answer

Slot’s line doesn’t confirm anything either way.

But it does underline that Liverpool are not going to soothe nerves with briefings or soft hints, even when the situation is clearly live.

That’s important context when Robertson is being linked with Spurs and, separately, has already acknowledged he wants to keep playing regular football.

And the reporting from David Ornstein that Tottenham are working on a deal is why so many supporters are interested in the Scot’s future at the moment.

Robertson’s Bournemouth cameo shows he still has value to Liverpool

The thing that gets lost in the transfer chatter is that Robertson still looks like a useful option when we need him.

He came on at half-time for Milos Kerkez at the Vitality Stadium and, while the result went against us, Robertson’s own contribution was tidy.

Here are his key numbers from Bournemouth v Liverpool (via SofaScore):

Metric Robertson (45 mins) Touches 35 Accurate passes 22/28 (79%) Key passes 1 Tackles (won) 1 (0) Recoveries 1 Ground duels (won) 1 (1) Expected assists (xA) 0.06 Possession lost 7

It’s hardly the profile of a player who can’t help us, especially in a season where squad availability has repeatedly dictated selection.

And that is why the idea of Robertson slipping away without clarity feels so jarring, even if the manager refuses to discuss it.

Slot would not address Robertson’s future after Bournemouth, repeating that Liverpool “don’t talk about transfers in public”, but Robertson’s own cameo underlined that he can still contribute when called upon.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile