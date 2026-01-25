Slot’s latest update on Gomez injury leaves Liverpool facing familiar worry

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been left waiting on a Joe Gomez injury update after our 3-2 defeat at Bournemouth, with Arne Slot admitting he cannot yet say how quickly the defender will be back.

The key moment came early, when Gomez collided with Alisson Becker, and Slot’s description sounded painful.

“Joe got a knock from Ali [Alisson Becker]. His knee went into… I think it was bone on bone,” the head coach said.

Slot added that Gomez “was just not able to continue”, while also noting Alisson had “quite a swelling in his knee”.

Crucially, Slot then held back from putting any timeframe on it.

“I don’t know if Joe is going to train in two or three days, that is difficult for me to say,” he explained.

Gomez injury latest update and what Slot actually said

From a Liverpool point of view, the concern isn’t only the knock itself.

It’s that this season has already shown how quickly one defensive issue can turn into a selection crisis.

With Ibou Konate absent on compassionate grounds and long-term injuries already affecting the back line, Gomez going off forced us into reshuffles that simply aren’t sustainable over weeks.

It also sits alongside Slot’s wider message about needing bodies, not just quality, when he’s being asked to play high-intensity football every three days.

Gomez injury record shows

This is where the frustration bites, because Gomez’s ability has never been the issue.

Availability has.

Here’s a quick look at his recent injury history (via Transfermarkt):

Season Injury From Until Days Games missed 25/26 Hamstring injury 14/12/2025 02/01/2026 20 3 25/26 Achilles tendon problems 14/07/2025 14/08/2025 32 1 24/25 Hamstring injury 09/02/2025 15/05/2025 96 17 24/25 Hamstring injury 29/12/2024 07/02/2025 41 11 20/21 Patellar tendon problems 11/11/2020 30/06/2021 232 51 18/19 Ankle surgery 05/12/2018 08/04/2019 125 25 15/16 Cruciate ligament tear 12/10/2015 22/05/2016 224 75

If Gomez can’t train within the next few days, the knock immediately becomes a problem for squad planning rather than just one match.

And after the chaos at the end of the Bournemouth game, it’s no surprise the broader conversation has returned to depth, decision-making and what we do next.

Jamie Redknapp had no sympathy with Virgil van Dijk over our captain’s post-match gripe and few with sympathise with our injury woes after a failure to strengthen our back line.

