Van Dijk has just made his Robertson stance clear

(Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been handed another Andy Robertson talking point after the 3-2 defeat at Bournemouth, because Virgil van Dijk has publicly stated he wants our vice-captain to stay at Anfield.

With Robertson linked with a move to Tottenham and his minutes reduced this season, the question now is obvious.

Has Andy Robertson just played his final game for Liverpool?

Van Dijk, speaking after the Bournemouth loss via BBC Sport, made it clear where he stands. “He’s my vice-captain,” said Van Dijk.

“Robbo is a very important member of our team and I want him to stay but whatever happens, let’s see.”

Robertson future latest as Van Dijk backs him to stay at Liverpool

That quote matters because it frames Robertson as more than a squad option.

It frames him as part of the leadership core we rely on, especially in a season where our availability has been stretched and roles have shifted week to week.

Robertson has already spoken about wanting to keep playing regular football, which is the tension running through this story.

And with Tottenham named as a potential destination, it becomes a very specific kind of uncertainty: not whether Robertson still has a role, but whether he wants a bigger one than we can offer right now.

The key point from the squad is though, that Van Dijk wants him here.

That does not decide it, but it tells you how highly Robertson is rated internally, regardless of what the team sheet has looked like for much of the season.

Robertson Premier League minutes and output this season

If we strip it back to the numbers, the Premier League usage helps explain why this has become a headline at all.

Robertson’s 2025/26 league stats (via SofaScore):

Stat Figure Appearances 14 Starts 4 Total minutes 547 Minutes per game 39 Assists 0 Expected assists (xA) 0.76 Big chances created 2 Key passes per game 0.8 Accurate passes 21.6 (84%) Accurate crosses 0.6 (29%)

Those minutes are a sharp contrast to the Robertson we’ve known for years.

They also explain why the “final game” question is being asked in the first place, even if he still contributes whenever he is called upon.

Van Dijk has said he wants Robertson to stay, and Robertson’s reduced minutes this season explain why a Tottenham link suddenly feels like a genuine crossroads rather than background noise.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile