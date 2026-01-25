What Fabrizio Romano has now said about Andy Robertson’s Tottenham talks

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Liverpool are facing fresh uncertainty over Andy Robertson’s future after a new update from Fabrizio Romano on Sunday.

Romano posted on X that negotiations between Tottenham and Liverpool for Robertson are still ongoing, with the clubs continuing talks over the fee after an opening proposal was sent on Friday.

That matters because Saturday’s 3-2 defeat at Bournemouth already felt like a messy turning point, both in results and in how stretched we look in key areas.

Robertson came on at half-time on the south coast and, even in a difficult game, he looked like someone who can still contribute immediately.

The bigger question is whether we’re now edging towards a scenario where Bournemouth ends up being his last appearance in a Liverpool shirt.

We obviously can’t claim that from one Romano line, but we can say this: the fact talks are “still ongoing” keeps the story alive at exactly the wrong moment for us.

Robertson to Tottenham latest as Liverpool weigh up decision

🚨 Negotiations between Tottenham and Liverpool for Andy Robertson deal are still ongoing. After opening proposal sent on Friday, the two clubs remain in talks over fee. pic.twitter.com/WnCKbw9u5L — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 25, 2026

Robertson has been linked with a move to Tottenham in the past week, with reporting from David Ornstien framing it as a live possibility rather than summer-only noise.

The logic is easy to understand, even if it’s painful – he wants to play.

We also know we’re running tight on bodies, and that makes any January exit feel like a gamble.

Slot has already shown he’ll say almost nothing publicly when asked about Robertson’s future, which means we shouldn’t expect clarity via press conferences.

So this is where Romano’s wording becomes the entire update: clubs talking, fee being discussed, and no final line yet.

Andy Robertson’s Liverpool role, minutes and 2025/26 league output

Robertson’s league season has been shaped by limited starts and shorter cameos, which is exactly the kind of situation that can push a senior player towards a move.

Here’s the snapshot (via SofaScore):

Metric (Premier League 25/26) Robertson Appearances 14 Starts 4 Total minutes 547 Minutes per game 39 Assists 0 Big chances created 2 Key passes per game 0.8 Accurate passes 21.6 (84%) Accurate crosses 0.6 (29%)

If Spurs are offering him a clearer route to weekly football, it’s not hard to see why this is on the table.

But the football question is separate from the squad-management reality.

If Robertson goes now, we have to be confident we’re not creating a bigger problem than we’re solving.

And even if a deal doesn’t happen, Romano’s update underlines the uncomfortable truth: this isn’t going away quietly.

