Report: Liverpool in talks over ‘aggressive’ successor to Robertson; he’d be keen on the move

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly in talks over a potential transfer swoop for Antonee Robinson as a prospective left-back successor to Andy Robertson.

The long-serving Scot has just over five months remaining on his contract at Anfield, and The Athletic‘s David Ornstein reported in recent days that Tottenham Hotspur had been actively working on a deal to sign the 31-year-old.

However, according to Paul Joyce for The Times on Sunday night, Merseyside chiefs have informed their Spurs counterparts that they’re not in a position to offload the Reds’ number 26 in the final week of the January transfer window.

Liverpool reportedly plotting fresh move for Antonee Robinson

Over the weekend, TEAMtalk claimed that Liverpool are now preparing a fresh move for Robinson, with whom they were intermittently linked throughout last season.

Sources for the outlet have indicated that discussions have reopened regarding a potential swoop for the Fulham defender, who was formerly on Everton’s books and ‘is understood to be keen’ on coming back to Merseyside.

Anfield chiefs are said to view a partnership of Milos Kerkez and the United States international as ‘the ideal long-term solution’ at left-back.

Robinson has excelled against Liverpool previously

Robinson gave one of the best performances by an opposition player at Anfield last season when supplying both of Fulham’s assists in their 2-2 draw away to Liverpool in December 2024, after which his manager Marco Silva hailed an ‘aggressive’ outing from the American (fulhamfc.com).

The 28-year-old hasn’t quite made the same impact this term, with knee problems sidelining him for two months in the autumn, but his underlying numbers illustrate that he can stand up to defensive duels while also offering a genuine attacking threat (see table below, with figures from Fotmob).

2025/26 Premier League Per 90 minutes Percentile Successful crosses 1.35 90th (top 10%) Chances created 1.47 89th Accurate long balls 2.21 89th Recoveries 5.4 89th Tackles 3.07 86th % of duels won 56.9% 72nd Crossing success 26.2% 70th

LFC may need to enter the market for a left-back later this year if Robertson doesn’t renew his contract (which expires in the summer) and if they were to receive a decent permanent offer for Kostas Tsimikas, whose loan spell at Roma could potentially be cut short.

Robinson has shown that he can excel in the Premier League and could provide genuine competition for Kerkez for a starting berth at Anfield, should our current alternative to the Hungarian depart in the coming months.

However, the American will turn 29 just before the start of next season and doesn’t seem to fit the age profile of a typical FSG signing, and whether he’d displace our current first-choice or merely serve as understudy to him is a pertinent topic of discussion.

For now, let’s see if anything further comes from these resurrected rumours for a player who’s starred in L4 previously – just not in a red shirt.