Peter Crouch explains why Ekitike and Isak are not matching Haaland

Liverpool’s summer signings Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak have been compared with Erling Haaland as debate grows over whether our new strikers have actually underperformed.

The question has been sharpened after a 3-2 defeat away at Bournemouth, a game that again saw us create chances without fully taking control.

Ekitike was left out of the starting XI at the Vitality Stadium despite being one of our most consistent attackers this season.

That decision raised eyebrows because his output has quietly kept us competitive in a difficult campaign.

At the same time, Isak’s long-term injury has reduced Arne Slot’s options and complicated any attempt to build rhythm in the forward line.

Speaking to TNT Sports, Peter Crouch suggested that the issue is not limited to Liverpool but reflects a wider Premier League trend.

“I think it’s a big improvement in the middle group of teams as well.

“You’ve got Brighton and Bournemouth, Sunderland have had a great season, Aston Villa, they’re improving all the time.

“But it seems to be an inconsistency around the whole Premier League and maybe a quality drop-off in the league in general,” Crouch said.

That context matters when judging Ekitike and Isak against Haaland, who remains the division’s benchmark.

Reigning champions Liverpool spent heavily to close that gap, but numbers show the gap remains.

Hugo Ekitike Premier League stats

Ekitike’s individual output suggests a player contributing regularly rather than failing.

Hugo Ekitike – Premier League 2025/26 (via SofaScore)

Stat Total Appearances 20 Starts 14 Minutes played 1,258 Goals 8 xG 6.46 Goals per game 0.4 Assists 2 Shots per game 2.3 Big chances missed 5 Goal conversion 18%

Those numbers place him among our most productive attackers despite limited minutes per match.

He has scored every goal from inside the box, showing that his movement rather than long-range shooting defines his role.

We are asking him to adapt to a new system while carrying responsibility normally shared with Isak.

That is a difficult balance in a side struggling to control matches late on.

Ekitike and Isak compared to Haaland

Haaland leads the Golden Boot race again, but even he has endured a dip in recent weeks.

Crouch believes inconsistency across the league is reducing scoring opportunities for all strikers.

“The middle of the league has improved, and I think the top half of the league has tailed off a little bit.

“That probably makes it more of an even game for most weeks and, if that’s the case, players aren’t getting hat-tricks,” he added to TNT Sports.

From a Liverpool perspective, that helps explain why neither Ekitike nor Isak has exploded statistically.

Isak’s lack of pre-season and subsequent injury, which he may return from earlier than first expected, have stalled his rhythm at exactly the time we needed stability.

Slot now faces the challenge of fitting both into the same attack when Isak returns, without sacrificing balance elsewhere.

It is also being underplayed how much we are missing Isak while trying to grind out results.

Our league position reflects that strain, with dropped points piling up despite spells of dominance in games like Bournemouth away.

The evidence suggests Ekitike has been very good, even if we should still expect more.

If he is to reach the levels of Haaland or Salah, his finishing must sharpen and his chance volume must rise.

For now, the data supports the view that our strikers have not been bad, but they have not yet been decisive enough either.

