Conflicting Kostas Tsimikas reports emerge as Liverpool firmly shut down Andy Robertson exit

(Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Conflicting reports have emerged over the past 24 hours regarding the likelihood of Kostas Tsimikas returning to Liverpool from his loan spell at AS Roma.

Following the arrival of Milos Kerkez at Anfield last summer, the Greek defender joined the Serie A outfit on a season-long loan move in August, but his time at the Stadio OIimpico has also been laced with frustration.

The 29-year-old has had just four top-flight starts under Gian Piero Gasperini, with reports from Italy outlining how he’s ‘failed to convince‘ the Giallorossi head coach, and there have been recent rumours about a swift return to England.

Nottingham Forest purportedly have Tsimikas on their list of transfer targets (The Athletic), but a recall by Liverpool had also been mooted of late amid reports of Andy Robertson potentially leaving for Tottenham Hotspur. However, Anfield chiefs have now blocked an exit for the long-serving Scot.

Are Liverpool likely to recall Tsimikas from his loan spell at Roma?

Just after 7:30pm on Sunday night, Fabrizio Romano claimed (via X) that Roma ‘have already agreed’ to allow the Greece left-back to return to Merseyside, citing a quote from Giallorossi director Ricky Massara that the clubs ‘are in talks’ to that effect.

However, Paul Joyce subsequently reported for The Times that while the Reds ‘had looked into’ recalling the 29-year-old, the Stadio Olimpico hierarchy ‘were reluctant to allow it’.

Liverpool will soon have a decision to make on Tsimikas

With two reliable souces issuing conflicting reports as to Roma’s willingness to sever Tsimikas’ loan deal, it’s unclear as to where exactly the ‘Greek Scouser’ stands regarding his immediate future.

Now that Liverpool appear to have blocked an exit to Spurs for Robertson, the likelier outcome is that his positional colleague will remain in the Italian capital for the remainder of the season, rather than coming back to Anfield to be third choice in the left-back pecking order.

Even with Arne Slot’s defence decimated by injuries elsewhere, it’d be hard to envisage the 29-year-old getting much game-time on Merseyside if he were to be recalled, particularly if the Scotland captain stays put.

In terms of Tsimikas’ longer-term future, his contract at LFC ends next year, so there’s a strong possibility that he could be sold in the summer if an acceptable bid lands on Richard Hughes’ desk.

With Robertson potentially leaving at the end of this season as his deal nears expiry, we may well see Liverpool going into the market over the next few months for a left-back to compete with Kerkez.