‘Going to leave Liverpool’ – Journalist hints at big-name departure from Anfield in the near future

(Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Journalist Marcus Buckland has claimed to have heard from ‘a good source’ that Arne Slot will leave Liverpool at the end of this season.

The head coach has come under increasing pressure amid a largely dreadful campaign for the Reds thus far, with Jamie Carragher fearing that the 47-year-old’s job could become untenable if the reigning Premier League title holders fail to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Amid the intensifying scrutiny on the Dutchman, Xabi Alonso would reportedly jump at any opportunity to return to Anfield, and the Spaniard – recently dismissed by Real Madrid – is also understood to have been approached by Tottenham Hotspur, according to Spurs insider Paul O’Keefe.

Journalist claims Slot will leave Liverpool this year

Speaking on The Tottenham Way podcast in relation to the 44-year-old’s links with the Spurs job, Buckland hinted that Slot’s days at Liverpool may already be numbered, irrespective of what happens between now and the end of May.

The Amazon Prime Video reporter said: “I hear, a good source tells me that Arne Slot going to leave Liverpool at the end of the season, whatever happens, so Xabi Alonso is going to sit.”

Slot needs results soon to ease speculation over his future

Should the Reds miss out on Champions League qualification for 2026/27, a decision regarding Slot’s future at Anfield might well be taken out of his hands, as that’d represent a colossal failure for a team who began this season as Premier League champions and many pundits’ favourites to retain their crown.

However, it’s interesting to hear Buckland claiming that the Dutchman could be considering an exit from Merseyside this summer even if Liverpool salvage a top-four finish and/or go the distance in Europe this term.

We maintain our stance that we’d like to see the 47-year-old given the rest of this campaign in L4 to try and secure a place in the Champions League for 2026/27, rather than dismissing him mid-season and frantically trying to land a replacement for the hot seat.

However, Slot’s credit in the bank from last year’s Premier League triumph is fast eroding amid our struggles over the past four months, and it’s only with a consistent string of victories that the head coach will ease the scrutiny over his position at Anfield.

Hopefully he’ll soon get Liverpool back to somewhere near where they had been 12 months ago so that fears of missing out on the Champions League will dissipate, and perhaps speculation over his future along with it.