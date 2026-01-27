(Video) Jamie Carragher couldn’t conceal his disgust over one moment from Liverpool on Saturday

Image via Sky Sports Premier League

Jamie Carragher couldn’t hide his disgust over one particular passage of play in Liverpool’s 3-2 defeat to Bournemouth on Saturday.

The Reds slumped to a seventh Premier League loss of the season on a night which saw them concede three farcical goals, the last of which came in stoppage time as Amine Adli pounced on the visitors’ failute to clear from a long throw-in.

The fallout from that setback at the Vitality Stadium has been unforgiving, with Gary Neville accusing Arne Slot’s side of becoming ‘soft’ and feeling sorry for themselves when on the wrong end of game-changing moments.

Carragher fumes over Liverpool’s ‘lack of physicality’

On Sky Sports‘ Monday Night Football, Carragher analysed one passage of play which saw Rio Ngumoha cut in from the left flank into a gaping chasm between five Liverpool players in the Bournemouth penalty area and four near the centre circle or on the halfway line.

The pundit remarked: “The team is completely split in half. It’s like two completely different games of football.”

As the Reds turned over the ball, the Cherries launched a swift counterattack which saw them gain 74 yards through the middle of the pitch without a single challenge being made from an LFC player. The move ended with Evanilson missing the target.

Carragher raged: “They’ve run 74 yards, two different players, and no-one has even come close to making a challenge, because of [Liverpool players’] understanding of the game initially, and because this team lacks physicality. The ball goes through here, and that should’ve been the winning goal.”

Horrific viewing for Liverpool fans, players and coaches

Watching back that passage of play will have made everyone associated with LFC – coaches, players, fans, executives – squirm with horror. For Bournemouth to run more than half the length of the pitch unchallenged is downright embarrassing from a Reds perspective.

The distance and disconnect between the two blocks of Liverpool players when Ngumoha cut inside to look for a pass was also cringeworthy to see, with the midfield being seemingly nonexistent both with and without the ball.

In winning the Premier League last season, Slot’s team were incredibly strong in the middle of the park with the axis of Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister. Put simply, 12 months ago they wouldn’t have let any opponent saunter through them as if it were a training ground exercise.

The failings that Carragher pinpointed aren’t just on one or two players – it’s a collective flaw from the Reds as a unit, and managers of our upcoming opponents will relish viewing just how easily we were cut through by Bournemouth on Saturday.

Liverpool’s problems go much deeper than fixing the errors that the Sky Sports pundit highlighted, but addressing some on-field basics would at least be a decent starting point.

You can view Carragher’s analysis of that passage of play below, via @SkySportsPL on X: