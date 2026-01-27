Journalist outlines how Andy Robertson has reacted behind the scenes amid Liverpool exit rumours

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

It won’t come as a surprise to Liverpool fans to hear that Andy Robertson has reportedly maintained an exemplary attitude behind the scenes amid speculation over a potential exit from Anfield.

Having played second fiddle to Milos Kerkez in the left-back pecking order for most of this season, The Athletic revealed last week that Tottenham Hotspur had been actively working on a deal to sign the 31-year-old.

However, late on Sunday night, Paul Joyce reported that Anfield chiefs have informed Spurs that they’re not in a position to green-light a departure for the Scotland captain as things stand.

Robertson has remained ever-professional amid exit rumours

That hasn’t entirely quelled discourse over a potential move to north London, with Ben Jacobs claiming on Tuesday (via X) that the transfer ‘could be back on’ if AS Roma can recruit a left-back, thus freeing them up to allow on-loan Kostas Tsimikas to return to Merseyside.

Liverpool and Robertson are understood to be ‘relaxed’ about the situation, and the journalist mentioned how the 31-year-old’s ‘professionalism has been noted’ after being told that a switch to Spurs is on hold for the time being.

Liverpool simply must keep hold of Robertson

It’s understandable that the long-serving Scot might feel an inner frustration at losing his place to Kerkez, having been a near-automatic starter throughout his time at Anfield, but there are several reasons why LFC chiefs would be right to keep hold of him at all costs.

The obvious one is the world-class ability that he’s demonstrated over the past number of years, and there’s also the sparsity of defensive depth in Arne Slot’s squad right now, with several injuries across the backline.

Another significant factor is that the 31-year-old is a model professional whose presence in the dressing room is vital to driving standards among the group, and it attests to his dedication that his application hasn’t waned amid the considerable discourse over his future.

We’ve seen multiple instances in the past of players effectively downing tools to try and force a move, but that simple isn’t Robertson’s style. Until the day he leaves Liverpool, whenever that may be, rest assured he’ll give nothing less than 100% to the cause.

Irrespective of what happens with Tsimikas and Roma, the Anfield hierarchy must remain firm in their not-for-sale stance when it comes to our number 26, even if it means seeing him depart on a free transfer in the summer.