‘Save the name…’ – Fabrizio Romano namechecks Liverpool in ‘crazy battle’ for £60m centre-back

Fabrizio Romano has named Liverpool as one of the clubs who are involved in a ‘crazy battle’ to sign Jeremy Jacquet.
Anfield scouts are understood to be impressed by what they’ve already seen from the Rennes youngster, with CaughtOffside last month citing him among a three-player shortlist of centre-back targets for the LFC hierarchy.
However, an update from the Italian transfer guru over the past 24 hours suggests that the 20-year-old could have his pick of big-name European suitors, with the Ligue 1 side apparently valuing him at €70m (£60.7m).
Romano: Liverpool involved in ‘crazy battle’ for Jacquet
Speaking to DAZN Football on Monday night, Romano stated: “It’s a crazy battle for the player. Save the name because Jeremy Jacquet is probably one of the most talented defenders in the world.”
He added: “Liverpool are calling; Liverpool are involved in this race to sign Jeremy Jacquet. They are part of this conversation, and Bayern as well; because in the summer, there is Kim Min-jae who could eventually leave the club.
“Chelsea, Liverpool and Bayern are all involved and let’s see what the player will decide to do and what Rennes will decide to do because they want up to €70m. I think this will be one of the big stories in the next days or potentially weeks because this deal could be agreed even after the closing of the transfer window.”
Jacquet could be exactly what Liverpool need
Liverpool’s need for greater centre-back depth has been apparent ever since Giovanni Leoni suffered a season-ending ACL injury in September, and it’s heightened even further this month with long-time target Marc Guehi joining Manchester City and Joe Gomez suffering another knock last weekend.
The Athletic maintained on Tuesday morning that the Reds ‘are not expected to pursue a short-term fix’ to reinforce that position before next week’s transfer deadline, and the clock is very much ticking to sign Jacquet before then.
However, Romano’s update suggests that Richard Hughes could possibly get a deal done during the spring months ahead of the summer window, which’d at least ensure that one new centre-back is in place if – as seems increasingly likely – Ibrahima Konate doesn’t extend his contract at Anfield.
As reflected in the table below, citing figures from Fotmob, Jacquet is a precocious defender who’s equally comfortable with carrying out the core duties of his position as he is with the ball at his feet.
|2025/26 Ligue 1
|Total
|Percentile among centre-backs
|Chances created
|9
|93rd (top 7%)
|Non-penalty xG
|1.04
|90th
|Successful passes
|900
|85th
|Aerial duel success rate
|73.9%
|93rd
|Blocks
|15
|89th
|Duels success rate
|65.5%
|87th
|Recoveries
|68
|85th
|Tackles
|25
|81st
To pay £60m or more for a youngster with just 54 senior appearances to his name would represent a gamble, for sure, but the bigger risk for Liverpool would be to stand idly by and miss out on another defensive target, especially if Konate leaves in the summer.
Realistically it might be cutting it fine to get this prospective deal done before next Monday’s deadline, but it could certainly be worth considering from the start of next season.
Need a defender now rather than in the summer.