‘Save the name…’ – Fabrizio Romano namechecks Liverpool in ‘crazy battle’ for £60m centre-back

Fabrizio Romano has named Liverpool as one of the clubs who are involved in a ‘crazy battle’ to sign Jeremy Jacquet.

Anfield scouts are understood to be impressed by what they’ve already seen from the Rennes youngster, with CaughtOffside last month citing him among a three-player shortlist of centre-back targets for the LFC hierarchy.

However, an update from the Italian transfer guru over the past 24 hours suggests that the 20-year-old could have his pick of big-name European suitors, with the Ligue 1 side apparently valuing him at €70m (£60.7m).

Romano: Liverpool involved in ‘crazy battle’ for Jacquet

Speaking to DAZN Football on Monday night, Romano stated: “It’s a crazy battle for the player. Save the name because Jeremy Jacquet is probably one of the most talented defenders in the world.”

He added: “Liverpool are calling; Liverpool are involved in this race to sign Jeremy Jacquet. They are part of this conversation, and Bayern as well; because in the summer, there is Kim Min-jae who could eventually leave the club.