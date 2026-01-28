Arsenal training session raises question over ex-Red’s next move

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been pictured training with Arsenal’s first-team squad, prompting questions about whether he could return to his former club.

From a Liverpool perspective, it is a slightly bittersweet development.

Oxlade-Chamberlain was a loyal servant for us during a successful period, even if injuries prevented him from reaching his full potential in red.

Now, as a free agent, he appears to be edging closer to a move back to London.

According to Arsenal Youth, he has stepped up from under-21 training into a senior session.

“Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was involved in the second part of training with the Arsenal first-team squad today.”

That detail matters because it suggests more than a fitness favour.

“This is the first time that the 32-year-old has been pictured in training with the senior squad since his return.”

The use of a trialist kit number also underlines that this is exploratory rather than symbolic.

“He was wearing ‘T3’ on his training kit, which is usually used for trialists.”

Why Oxlade-Chamberlain is back at Arsenal

Oxlade-Chamberlain has been without a club since leaving Besiktas.

He spent recent months keeping sharp with Arsenal’s under-21s before this step up and that suggests Arsenal are at least open to assessing him at senior level.

From his point of view, the logic is clear – London is home and Arsenal is familiar.

And opportunities at Premier League level are limited at this stage of a career shaped by injuries.

From our side, there is a sense of sadness that Liverpool were not able, or perhaps not willing, to offer him that pathway.

It may be that no approach was made, it may also be that his preference is simply to be closer to family.

What feels less likely is that he returns to the Premier League via a club outside the capital.

The key question many are asking is whether this means he will actually play for Arsenal again.

At this stage, the evidence points to a trial rather than a contract.

Training is not signing but it does put Arsenal in pole position if he proves he can still cope with top-level intensity.

What the numbers say about his last season

Oxlade-Chamberlain’s final campaign in Turkey showed he could still get through games physically, even if his attacking output was modest.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – Besiktas league stats 2024/25 (via Sofascore)

Stat Total Appearances 18 Starts 14 Minutes played 996 Goals 1 xG 0.66 Shots per game 0.7 Assists 0 Pass accuracy 85% Tackles per game 0.9

Those numbers point to a player who can still contribute structurally, they do not point to a player who will transform a side.

That is why Arsenal’s interest, if it becomes formal, would likely be as depth rather than as a starter.

For Liverpool supporters, the emotional response is complicated.

He won major trophies with us, he spoke warmly about the standards set by Jordan Henderson at Anfield and he was part of a squad that delivered the biggest prizes.

We can wish him well without wanting to see him succeed in a rival shirt.

