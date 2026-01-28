‘The intention at Liverpool…’ – David Ornstein outlines Anfield chiefs’ stance on Arne Slot

Images via Jan Kruger/Getty Images and Sky Sports

David Ornstein has said that Liverpool chiefs intend to continue backing Arne Slot unless results ‘deteriorate to an alarming degree’.

The Reds’ head coach has come under increasing pressure throught a chastening sophomore season at Anfield, with a seventh Premier League defeat of the campaign last weekend seeing them drop to sixth in the table.

Jamie Carragher suggested that the 47-year-old could find it hard to keep his job if his team fail to qualify for the Champions League, and the Dutchman’s standing isn’t helped by external reports that Kop favourite Xabi Alonso would relish the opportunity to go back to his former club if it comes up.

Ornstein: Liverpool chiefs are continuing to back Slot

Ornstein was asked about Slot’s standing at Liverpool on The Transfer Show for Sky Sports, and he indicated that the head coach has the backing of club chiefs for the time being.

The Athletic journalist said: “It seems like the club are giving him time, even if many supporters aren’t. Every time you make checks on this, you’re told nothing before the summer. Clearly the summer – like we see at many clubs – is a time for review, and it’ll be fascinating to see which way Liverpool and other teams go at that point.

“Naturally, if results deteriorate to an alarming degree, I presume the hierarchy at any club – even though they are backing their head coach – will have to think about it, but I think the intention at Liverpool is to back him.”

Slot will recognise that improvement is needed swiftly

Whereas Slot may have been jettisoned at other clubs by now – Manchester United and Chelsea are both above Liverpool in the table, having changed their managers this month – the Anfield hierarchy are taking a more patient approach, recognising what the Dutchman achieved last year.

Journalist David Lynch recently claimed that LFC are quite reluctant to pull the trigger on the 47-year-old mid-season, especially if it means having to appoint an interim replacement, so the likelihood is that the incumbent boss will get the remainder of this campaign at least.

Of course that could change if the Reds completely fall off a cliff over the next few weeks and, by the end of March, are left with little to no hope of salvaging the bare minimum of Champions League qualification.

However, it’s worth remembering that for how difficult this season has been, Liverpool are just two points off fourth place and could still win two trophies, so it’s quite plausible that Slot could still instigate a turnaround to end the campaign on a high note.

We’d like to see the Dutchman continuing to be backed, albeit with an understand that missing out on Champions League football would be unacceptable and that a consistent improvement needs to start now before the gap to the top four becomes insurmountable.