Reliable source claims exit-linked Liverpool player could now be set to sign a new contract

A reliable source has indicated that Liverpool academy forward Keyrol Figueroa is set to sign a new contract at Anfield and then depart on loan.

Like first-team duo Ibrahima Konate and Andy Robertson, the 19-year-old’s current deal is due to expire in five months’ time, and there had been reports from Portuguese outlet A Bola earlier this week that FC Porto have been targeting a short-term move for the USA under-19 international.

The teenager is yet to make his first-team debut for the Reds, but he was on the bench for the Carabao Cup defeat to Crystal Palace in October and has been prolific for the under-21s in Premier League 2, scoring 11 goals in 12 matches so far this season (Transfermarkt).

Figueroa set to sign new contract at Liverpool

On Wednesday afternoon, a joint report by Gregg Evans, Andy Jones and James Pearce for The Athletic outlined the prospective loan exits from Liverpool in the final days of the transfer window.

It’s mentioned that Figueroa is ‘expected to sign a new contract’ and could then be loaned out to a club in League One or League Two. There was no mention of the Porto links, which’d suggest that a move to the Estadio Dragao is highly unlikely.

Hopefully Figueroa will get to play regularly if he leaves on loan

Figueroa has already shown he’s a young man for a big occasion when netting a hat-trick for the Reds’ under-21s in their 4-1 derby win over Everton in October, and he’s also earned praise via WhatsApp from Antoine Griezmann (The Athletic).

That the 19-year-old is seemingly set to sign a new deal is indicative of the long-term faith that Liverpool have in him, and a loan move to a Football League side should hopefully given him the platform to take his first steps in playing at senior level.

Going out on loan is one thing; getting the requisite game-time is another. Obviously we all hope that he won’t suffer any cruel injury setbacks, and if he’s to be loaned out, it’s essential that the club he joins is somewhere that he’ll have the chance to play regularly.

Realistically it’ll be a little while yet before we get to see whether or not Figueroa can make a first-team impact at Anfield in time, but if fortune is kind to him in 2026 and he duly makes the most of it, perhaps he can break into the senior squad on a fixed basis just as Rio Ngumoha and (to a lesser extent) Trey Nyoni have done.