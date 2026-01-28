Forget Wirtz goal: What Hugo Ekitike did seconds before second Liverpool goal will have Slot on red alert

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Hugo Ekitike played a pivotal role in setting up Florian Wirtz’s goal against Qarabag in the Champions League.

Liverpool entered the half-time break two goals to the good, thanks to the German and Alexis Mac Allister’s 15th-minute effort.

Victory at Anfield would guarantee the Merseysiders finish in the top eight of the league phase – securing passage through to the last 16.

Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz have a great relationship

There are plenty of signs suggesting that two of Liverpool’s summer signings have already formed an understanding on the pitch.

Ekitike did well to hold the ball in Qarabag’s half, after receiving a line-breaking pass, before turning, beating a man, inviting pressure, and finally offloading to Wirtz in space.

Re-watch Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz linking up below, courtesy of TNT Sports & Viaplay (on X):

Florian Wirtz bags his first Liverpool goal in the Champions League 🙌 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/PznRdtrQvu — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) January 28, 2026

Football ain’t easy, don’t let Wirtz and Ekitike fool you pic.twitter.com/jCPfw2MoEy — Melo☔ ᶠᵃⁿ (@Melo_lfc) January 28, 2026

The pair’s latest combination now means they have combined for 25 goal contributions (all competitions) this season.

What do the stats say about Wirtz and Ekitike vs Qarabag?

Beyond the hour mark, both Hugo Ekitike (7.5/10) and Florian Wirtz (8.4/10) hold some of the strongest ratings on the pitch, by Sofascore’s calculations.

Florian Wirtz stats Hugo Ekitike stats 1 goal 1 goal 2 key passes 1 assist 2 recoveries 1 big chance missed 2/5 ground duels won 3/6 dribbles completed 1/3 dribbles completed 2 key passes 4/10 ground duels won

* Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike’s stats at the time of writing vs Qarabag (Sofascore)

Amidst the turbulence of Liverpool’s domestic efforts, the flourishing relationship between the former Bundesliga stars has been a shining light this term.

It raises a long-term problem for Arne Slot, of course, which is what to do with talismanic forward Alexander Isak once the Swede returns from injury.

Whatever the Dutchman decides, separating Wirtz and Ekitike in any shape or form would, quite evidently, be ill-advised.

Likewise, keeping a £125m asset on the bench doesn’t feel like a particularly viable solution either.

