Liverpool’s next 5 Premier League fixtures and how they compare to Manchester United and Chelsea

Liverpool tumbled out of the top four in the Premier League last weekend after losing to Bournemouth, with both Manchester United and Chelsea climbing ahead of the Reds with wins on Sunday.

The race for the fourth and final guaranteed Champions League berth from England remains harder to predict than ever, with just five points separating the Red Devils in fourth from Sunderland in 11th, although the three sides currently heading that ‘mini-league’ are the likeliest contenders to finish inside the top four of the overall table.

With five rounds of Premier League games between now and the end of February, let’s look at the fixtures that Liverpool, Man United and Chelsea have in that timeframe (the numbers in brackets below indicate a team’s current placing in the league table).

Who do Liverpool play in their next 5 Premier League games?

Man United (4th, 38pts) Chelsea (5th, 37pts) Liverpool (6th, 36pts) 31 Jan/1 Feb Fulham H (7) West Ham H (18) Newcastle H (9) 7/8 Feb Spurs H (14) Wolves A (20) Man City H (2) 10/11 Feb West Ham A (18) Leeds H (16) Sunderland A (11) 21-23 Feb Everton A (10) Burnley H (19) Nott’m Forest A (17) 28 Feb/1 Mar Crystal Palace H (15) Arsenal A (1) West Ham H (18) Average league position of next 5 opponents 12.8 14.8 11.4

Liverpool have the hardest run on paper of those three teams

On paper, Chelsea would appear to have the most favourable fixtures of the trio, with the Blues’ next four matches all against teams currently in the bottom five before they visit league leaders Arsenal.

Liverpool have theoretically the hardest run over the next five games, which isn’t ideal when they’ve fallen behind two teams who’ve been in better form of late.

At least their two matches against current top-half sides are both at Anfield, even if the Reds’ home ground hasn’t been the fortress of previous campaigns, and a visit to a Nottingham Forest side who’ve been their kryptonite in the Slot era has an ominous sense about it.

The mission for LFC in the short-term is simple – take care of their own business first and foremost. Fans will always be looking at what their team’s positional rivals are doing, but the players and coaches should only be preoccupied by the factors they can control.

Liverpool are one of just four Premier League sides without a top-flight win so far in 2026. That needs to change rapidly if they’re to avoid falling further behind Man United and Chelsea in the race for Champions League qualification.

Even the firm possibility of England getting a fifth seat at the top table mightn’t save the Reds if their form doesn’t improve quickly, and as Jamie Carragher opined, that could be terminal for Slot in terms of his job at Anfield.