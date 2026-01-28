Slot drops mega clue about imminent January signing after Frimpong injury leaves Liverpool panicking

(Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Arne Slot confirmed Liverpool are unlikely to sign defensive reinforcements in the January transfer window after Jeremie Frimpong picked up an injury against Qarabag.

The Dutch right-back pulled up with an apparent hamstring issue in the opening four minutes of action at Anfield.

Such was the severity of the issue that the summer window signing was immediately withdrawn, with Wataru Endo taking his place.

The Reds secured a place in the Champions League top eight with a 6-0 win over Qarabag in the competition’s final league phase game.

Arne Slot says Liverpool won’t sign defenders in January

In comments relayed by Lewis Steele on X (formerly Twitter), Slot told reporters in his post-match comments that the club wouldn’t bolster the ranks just because of the current injury issues.

To be completely fair to the ex-Feyenoord boss, Liverpool do generally have three senior right-backs to choose.

However, it’s intensely unfortunate that Conor Bradley is sidelined for the rest of the season with a knee injury, whilst Frimpong looks set to join his Northern Irish colleague in the treatment room.

Indeed, the Reds’ transfer position was already ironclad – in that the club would not sanction incomings – following the former’s injury. So, it should come as no surprise that Liverpool won’t bow down to pressure and alter tack.

Liverpool’s transfer strategy could cost them

We can understand the hesitance. The line that Liverpool have X amount of players in a certain position has been peddled long before Slot took the reins from Jurgen Klopp.

Still, one can’t help but wonder what kind of impact having only six senior centre-backs fit and available (seven once Joe Gomez recovers from a minor issue) will have on our campaign. Particularly in Europe, where we look most likely to strike gold in the 2025/26 season!

Is there genuinely no option to bring a transfer intended for the summer forward?

Jeremy Jacquet is one such option the Reds are understood to heavily admire, and Chelsea aren’t considered to be as clear favourites as has been previously reported.

Of course, this particular transfer would do little to solve Liverpool’s immediate right-back crisis!

Merits of making a Joe Gomez-esque signing

Really, the one signing Liverpool’s recruitment could justify this January would be that of a versatile defensive option.

Say a Joe Gomez Mk 2 – and ideally one more durable than the original!

Who exactly that looks like remains to be seen given that neither Jacquet or Nico Schlotterbeck (who can play at left-back) offer easy solutions.

Joel Ordonez, perhaps, could offer some reprieve on the right flank as and when it’s required. But this doesn’t seem like a transfer Liverpool are eager to make happen this January, and we have doubts that Jeremie Frimpong’s injury will change matters.

