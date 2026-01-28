Van Dijk admits Bournemouth frustration ahead of European showdown

Liverpool’s approach to the final Champions League league-phase game has been set out clearly by Virgil van Dijk in his pre-Qarabag programme notes.

The captain has made it sound like a simple equation at Anfield on Wednesday night.

Win, perform, and secure the last-16 place without any extra drama.

In his matchday programme column via Liverpoolfc.com, Van Dijk left no doubt about the stakes.

“We know what is at stake tonight, and it is up to us as a team to deliver the result – and the performance – that we need to secure our place in the Champions League last 16.”

That line is the clearest indication of how the dressing room is framing the night.

It’s not just about getting through, It’s about looking like Liverpool again while doing it.

Van Dijk’s programme notes show Liverpool’s Qarabag mindset

Van Dijk’s message is that we have put ourselves in position, but we still have to finish the job.

“We have worked extremely hard to put ourselves in this position, beating some very good teams during the league phase, but we need to finish the job now.”

He also stressed intensity and concentration across the full 90 minutes.

“This competition means a lot to us all, and we have to be fully focused and ready to work hard from the first minute to the last.”

That wording matters after Bournemouth away, because the late concession there was exactly the sort of moment he is calling out.

Liverpool need consistency again and Van Dijk knows it

Van Dijk did not pretend Bournemouth was anything other than a punch in the stomach.

“It was very disappointing to see our unbeaten run come to an end at Bournemouth on Saturday, of course.”

“To lose the way we did, in stoppage time and from such a scrappy goal… left us all extremely frustrated.”

He also acknowledged the emotional whiplash of following Marseille with Bournemouth.

“That’s football… three days later it’s the complete opposite and now we have to pick ourselves up and go again for another big game.”

The core theme is consistency, “I have said all season long that the key to successful teams is consistency, and that remains the case.”

That is also where the wider debate around Van Dijk’s level has been landing.

Pat Nevin recently wrote: “sadly the miles on the clock are showing just a little more every week.”

Chris Sutton has also said: “You look at Van Dijk, his levels have dropped, and you’re talking about stars whose levels haven’t just dropped but dropped significantly.”

Yet Europe has been the clearest counterpoint to that noise.

Van Dijk has played every second in the Champions League league phase so far.

Virgil van Dijk – Champions League 2025/26 (via SofaScore)

Stat Total Appearances (starts) 7 (7) Minutes 630 Goals 2 xG 1.35 Clean sheets 3 Accurate passes 64.1 per game (91%) Aerial duels won 3.4 per game (86%)

That is why his final line feels like the mood inside the group.

“We want that last-16 place badly, and we will give everything we have to get it. Let’s embrace the challenge and find that consistency once more.”

Van Dijk has been crucial for us in Europe this season, and his programme notes make clear Liverpool see Qarabag at Anfield as a must-win night to secure the last 16 and reset momentum.