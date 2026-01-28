Why Jeremie Frimpong was withdrawn four minutes into Qarabag tie as Arne Slot in injury hell

(Photos by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Jeremie Frimpong was forced off the pitch in the opening four minutes of action after picking up a suspected hamstring injury.

The Dutchman pulled up early in Liverpool’s Champions League encounter with Qarabag at Anfield after tracking back to defend a counter.

Wataru Endo replaced the right-back, leaving Arne Slot’s men with a further depleted backline.

What injury did Jeremie Frimpong pick up vs Qarabag

Frimpong was caught gesturing to his groin while surrounded by Liverpool teammates, moments before on-field referee Ivan Kružliak gestured for physios to enter the pitch.

Further reporting has since indicated that the issue may actually concern the fullback’s hamstring, judging by one update from The Athletic’s James Pearce.

Frimpong pulls up hurt. Looks like hamstring — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) January 28, 2026

Frimpong’s injury record at Liverpool has been dismal

With 18 games missed for club and country since his move to Anfield, it’s fair to say that the 25-year-old’s time at L4 has not been characterised by marked availability.

Season Days out injured 2021/22 11 (ligament tear) 2022/23 0 2023/24 2 2024/25 0 2025/26 18*

Jeremie Frimpong’s injury record since the 2021/22 season (Transfermarkt)

Mind, it’s worth highlighting that this is Jeremie Frimpong’s first Premier League campaign, following his summer move away from Bayer Leverkusen.

So, it’s fair to assume that a period of physical acclimation was, and is, necessary.

Liverpool are out of right-backs

With the right-back potentially set for a lengthy spell in the treatment room, it means Liverpool are now without senior cover in the position.

Conor Bradley is out for the rest of the 2025/26 season after having sustained a serious knee injury in the 0-0 draw against Arsenal.

Calvin Ramsay is technically available, although he’s not currently eligible for the competition.

Joe Gomez could provide an alternative for Arne Slot in the short-term – presuming that Frimpong’s concern doesn’t keep him out of action for a considerable period – having previously featured down the right for Arne Slot’s men.

But it puts Liverpool’s defence at even greater risk with senior defensive options on short supply at the time of writing.

Liverpool are running out of defenders

It’s not looking good in general, is it? Following Frimpong’s departure, Liverpool’s senior centre-back situation now looks like this:

Virgil van Dijk: available

Ibrahima Konate: available* (on personal leave)

Andy Robertson: available

Milos Kerkez: available

Rhys Williams: available* (ineligble for Champions League)

Calvin Ramsay: available* (ineligible for Champions League)

Conor Bradley: out for the season

Giovanni Leoni: out for the season

Jeremie Frimpong: out injured (length as of yet undetermined)

Joe Gomez: out injured (minor injury)

