Liverpool fans may simultaneously laugh and cry at Ekitike’s reply to Gravenberch Instagram post

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Hugo Ekitike left a pointed tongue-in-cheek reply to an Instagram post from Ryan Gravenberch after Liverpool’s 6-0 win over Qarabag on Wednesday night.

With Giovanni Leoni, Joe Gomez (injured) and Ibrahima Konate (compassionate leave) all unavailable, the Dutch midfielder was pressed into action as an emergency centre-back alongside compatriot Virgil van Dijk at Anfield.

The 23-year-old was free to revert to his more conventional position in the closing stages when, with the result (and direct qualification for the Champions League round of 16) safely secure, Arne Slot brought on teenage defender Amara Nallo for some rare first-team action.

Ekitike bestows tongue-in-cheek nickname on Gravenberch

Shortly after the final whistle last night, Gravenberch took to Instagram to convey his delight at Liverpool ultimately finishing third in the league phase and duly bypassing an unwanted knockout round play-off next month, sharing a collection of images along with the simple caption of ‘Top 8’.

Ekitike then commented on the Dutchman’s redeployment at centre-back with the humorous reply of ‘Guehi!! 😂’, an obvious reference to the Reds’ unsuccessful attempt to sign the then-Crystal Palace defender last year, prior to his recent move to Manchester City.

Gravenberch did a fine job, but Liverpool’s situation is still worrying

Liverpool fans mightn’t know whether to laugh or cry at that tongue-in-cheek comment from the French striker – it may depend on their predisposition towards the doomed pursuit of the England international.

Albeit against limited opposition, Gravenberch did a steady job as a stand-in centre-back last night, contributing with a couple of important interceptions and offering a composed presence in terms of his ball distribution.

However, the fact that he was obliged to play in an unfamiliar position lays bare the dearth of options that Arne Slot has in such a crucial area of the pitch, and the head coach’s post-match comments suggest that we shouldn’t hold our breath for a new signing before Monday’s deadline.

How different things could’ve been if Liverpool had moved sooner for Guehi last summer rather than waiting until the end of the transfer window and seeing Palace block the move in the final hours of deadline day.

The Reds boss has hinted that Konate could return against Newcastle on Saturday, but Gomez could be touch-and-go (liverpoolfc.com).

While having those two back would alleviate the selection crisis somewhat, LFC would still be skating on thin ice for central defensive options unless Richard Hughes pulls a rabbit out of the hat in the next four days.