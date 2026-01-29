Gerrard names Liverpool player who “will get better and better” after Qarabag win

Liverpool’s win over Qarabag brought praise from Steven Gerrard for one of Arne Slot’s summer signings.

The former captain was working as a pundit for TNT Sport as we sealed automatic qualification for the Champions League last 16.

While Mo Salah, Alexis Mac Allister and Florian Wirtz all got on the scoresheet, Gerrard focused on Hugo Ekitike.

Speaking on TNT Sport, Gerrard made it clear who stood out to him most.

“I love this kid [Ekitike], I think he’s just gonna get better and better, what a signing he’s been so far.”

That line neatly summed up how many of us are starting to feel about the Frenchman.

Gerrard’s praise shows how quickly Ekitike has settled

"I love this kid, what a signing he's been so far!" 👀 Steven Gerrard picks out the Liverpool positives after a comfortable night at Anfield.@tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/3Ph1Q1DbY5 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) January 28, 2026

Gerrard’s wider point was about Liverpool’s attacking rhythm on the night.

He highlighted how the movement and timing in the front line looked sharper than it has in weeks.

“The main positive is these two [Ekitike and Wirtz]… the timing of the pass and the finish, they’re growing and evolving and that connection, they’re on the same wavelength.”

That connection was most obvious in the move that led to Florian Wirtz’s goal.

Ekitike dropped in, drew a defender, and released the ball at exactly the right moment.

It is the kind of detail that does not always show up in highlights, but does show up in trust from teammates.

His raw numbers from the game back that up.

Hugo Ekitike vs Qarabag (via Sofascore)

Stat Total Minutes 67 Goals 1 Assists 1 xG 1.11 Shots 6 Key passes 2 Successful dribbles 3 Touches 38

He could easily have had more with two big chances that went begging but the contribution to Liverpool’s attacking flow was obvious.

That is why Gerrard did not just talk about the goal, he talked about growth.

Why Ekitike looks like Liverpool’s best summer signing

This season has not been short of big names arriving at Anfield but Ekitike’s profile has quietly become one of the most reliable.

Across all competitions, he now has 13 goals and four assists in 31 appearances, more importantly – he is fitting into how Slot wants Liverpool to play.

We want pace in behind, combinations between the lines and someone who can run channels and still link play.

Against Qarabag, Gerrard underlined that point too, “When there’s space behind the back lines, Liverpool can look extremely dangerous.”

Ekitike was the player constantly offering that threat.

That is also why his partnership with Wirtz is becoming so important.

The two have already combined repeatedly this season, and against Qarabag it was again a decisive factor.

There is a wider irony too.

Gerrard has recently been mentioned by some as a possible replacement for Slot.

Yet here he was praising one of Slot’s biggest recruitment calls.

It says something about how well that particular piece of business is already ageing.

