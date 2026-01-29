Isak’s Liverpool season looks worse than it really is

Alexander Isak’s first season at Liverpool has been difficult, but the idea that he has been “poor” does not stand up well when his context is properly examined.

Isak arrived without a full pre-season and spent much of the campaign trying to build fitness.

He then began to find rhythm before suffering a serious leg break, that context matters when judging his output.

Isak has been judged harshly at Liverpool

There is growing support for the view that Isak’s reputation has suffered unfairly, Premier League injury expert Ben Dinnery believes perception has overtaken reality.

“I do think that Alexander Isak is judged fairly harshly on his time at Newcastle,” he told Esports Insider.

“Sometimes we see a case where a player isn’t 100% fit but they are willing to put their body on the line for the team.”

That pattern has followed him to Liverpool, with Isak joining late in the window.

Our No.9 missed the conditioning phase that Slot’s system relies on and that limited his explosiveness and sharpness.

Dinnery also pointed to how availability expectations change in deeper squads, “What the player wants and expects might not align with how the manager sees things.

“Availibility wise, they will be aiming for players to be available 90–95% of the time.”

That puts Isak in direct competition with Hugo Ekitike and also explains why minutes have been managed carefully.

Isak’s Liverpool stats show a player still contributing

Isak has played 10 Premier League matches for us this season, scoring two goals and providing one assist – with his expected goals sits at 2.05.

That suggests his finishing broadly matches chance quality.

The Swede has averaged just 52 minutes per game, reflecting fitness management rather than tactical rejection.

It also reflects a striker playing through stop-start form and Slot has already confirmed how disruptive the injury is set to be.

“It’s going to be a long injury – a couple of months. That’s a big, big disappointment for him and also for us.”

Before that setback, Isak himself admitted his standards were higher.

“I expect to do much more.”

“Obviously I’m the first one to know… when I’m doing good and when I’m not doing good.”

“The focus must be on the moment, the next game and just start winning games.”

Those comments show awareness, not denial.

