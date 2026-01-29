Slot gives Frimpong injury update after Liverpool’s Qarabag win

Liverpool’s Champions League win over Qarabag was overshadowed slightly by an early injury to Jeremie Frimpong.

The Dutch wing-back was forced off inside the opening two minutes at Anfield after pulling up during a sprint and it looked serious in the moment.

But Arne Slot’s post-match update suggests the situation may not be as bad as first feared.

Speaking via Liverpoolfc.com after the game, Slot confirmed the issue was muscular: “It’s a muscle injury, but I don’t know how long that is going to be.”

A muscle problem usually points towards a short-term absence rather than something season-altering.

Slot also stressed that it was not related to Frimpong’s knee, “It’s a muscle so it’s not a knee [injury] and a muscle usually has to do with overloading a player.”

That immediately reduces fears of a major setback.

Slot’s Frimpong update offers cautious encouragement

Slot went on to explain why he was already thinking about managing minutes, as he withdrew Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz later in the game for similar reasons.

“That’s why I took Hugo and Florian off tonight as well, because those are the players that are not as used as Macca or Dom [Szoboszlai].”

The suggestion is that Frimpong’s problem came from load rather than impact

However, it still adds to a worrying personal pattern, as Frimpong’s injury record since joining us has been far from clean.

Jeremie Frimpong – recent injury history (via Transfermarkt)

Season Injury Days out Games missed 25/26 Hamstring injury 54 12 25/26 Hamstring muscle injury 21 4 25/26 Hamstring injury 13 2 21/22 Syndesmotic ligament tear 53 11

That context explains why any muscle issue feels more significant than it should.

We have already seen him miss long spells this season and that is why Slot is being careful with language rather than optimistic.

What this means for Liverpool’s next game

Liverpool return to Premier League action against Newcastle United on Saturday and Slot also provided updates on other fitness concerns.

Curtis Jones was unwell, Joe Gomez will “tight” as to whether he is fit in time, Ibou Konate is hoped to be back.

That leaves Frimpong as the big unknown, Slot did at least hint that a long absence is not assumed.

“Let’s first see how Jeremie [Frimpong] is. Maybe he’s not able to play Saturday but maybe he’s able to play one or two days later.”

That line is important, it frames the injury as days rather than weeks, at least initially.

The wider issue is what it does to Liverpool’s right side if he does miss time.

With Conor Bradley already sidelined, depth is thin.

That is why Slot has already spoken about balancing short-term needs with long-term squad planning.

There has also been outside noise from Fabrizio Romano about whether Liverpool might look at emergency cover if the injury proves serious.

But for now, the message from the manager is restraint rather than alarm.

