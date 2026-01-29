What Klopp will do on the touchline for Liverpool vs Dortmund Legends

Jurgen Klopp is returning to Anfield as part of the Liverpool Legends coaching staff for the charity match against Borussia Dortmund Legends.

Liverpool Legends will face Dortmund on Saturday 28 March 2026 in the annual LFC Foundation fixture.

Klopp will not manage the team, he will assist Sir Kenny Dalglish from the dugout.

That is the confirmed role outlined by the club: “Jürgen Klopp, the Foundation’s honorary ambassador, [is] returning to the Anfield dugout to assist manager Sir Kenny Dalglish.” (via Liverpoolfc.com)

The management group will also include Ian Rush and John Aldridge, the match will raise money for LFC Foundation and Forever Reds with 100% of the proceeds will go to charity.

What is Klopp’s role for Liverpool vs Dortmund Legends

Klopp’s job is to support Dalglish on the touchline rather than take charge himself.

That keeps him firmly within the club structure without stepping into the spotlight as head coach, it also links directly to his status as honorary ambassador for the LFC Foundation.

This is a symbolic return rather than a footballing intervention.

Arne Slot remains Liverpool’s head coach and Klopp’s presence is about fundraising.

It will also reconnect him with Borussia Dortmund, where he managed from 2008 to 2015.

Both clubs share “You’ll Never Walk Alone” as an anthem and that gives the fixture extra meaning beyond the pitch.

There is also an edge to the reunion, Dortmund supporters have been critical of Klopp since his move into Red Bull’s global structure.

That makes his Anfield appearance against a Dortmund side politically interesting as well as nostalgic.

Why Klopp’s return matters for Liverpool

Klopp remains one of the most successful managers in our history.

He took charge on 8 October 2015 and managed 491 games for Liverpool, including 334 league matches.

He delivered the Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League in 2020.

The German also won the FIFA Club World Cup, European Super Cup, FA Cup and two League Cups.

Those achievements explain why his presence alone will be a major draw and also help maximise fundraising.

The last legends match, against Chelsea in March 2025, drew nearly 60,000 supporters to Anfield.

That game raised significant funds and was settled by two Peter Crouch goals.

This fixture adds Klopp to the story and that elevates it again.

Tickets range from £9.50 for juniors to £29.50 for adults, with hospitality options available.

All revenue supports employability projects and community programmes run by LFC Foundation.

There is also wider context.

Slot is under pressure this season and some fans naturally welcome any Klopp return.

This event is not about replacing anyone, it’s about reconnecting with a figure who still defines a modern era of Liverpool.

Klopp has not managed another club since leaving us and now works as Head of Global Soccer for Red Bull.

This is his first official return to our dugout since departing and everyone in attendance will be desperate to see him once again.

