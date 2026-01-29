What Mac Allister said about Liverpool’s confidence after Qarabag

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Alexis Mac Allister spoke after Liverpool’s 6-0 win over Qarabag about both his own display and the wider team performance.

We secured automatic qualification for the Champions League last 16 with one of our most convincing displays of the season.

Mac Allister, who scored twice and won player of the match, framed the night as a step forward rather than a final answer (via Liverpoolfc.com).

“Yeah, a really important result. The performance, I think it was good, especially second half.

“I think we pressed really well, had the opportunities and scored some goals, which is important for our confidence.”

That focus on confidence mattered after recent domestic frustration.

He made it clear the priority now shifts quickly back to the league, “So, happy we went through and now it’s time to think about the Premier League.”

Mac Allister’s view on Liverpool’s performance vs Qarabag

Mac Allister felt the key improvement came after the break, “The attitude and everything from the guys was really good, especially running backwards and sprinting.”

He also acknowledged the first half was not perfect, “First half we were maybe a little bit too open and that’s not what we want, but there are positives [and] there are negatives.”

That balance reflects how we controlled the game without pretending it solved all problems.

He also praised the developing chemistry between Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz, “They love playing small passes between each other. They have an immense quality, everyone can see that.”

From a Liverpool perspective, that matters because those relationships are forming in European games when pressure is highest.

Mac Allister’s goals and what they say about Liverpool’s midfield

Mac Allister explained that his increased attacking presence was tactical.

“With the change at half-time, I went a little bit higher on the pitch and that allowed me to get in the box a little bit more.”

He enjoyed the goals but stayed grounded: “My second goal was a little bit lucky but good and then I’m still thinking about the third one!

“It could have been a hat-trick, my first one, but the important thing is that it was a good performance.”

The numbers back up how dangerous he was.

Alexis Mac Allister vs Qarabag (via Sofascore)

Stat Total Minutes 90 Goals 2 Shots 5 xG 1.73 Shots on target 2 Accurate passes 32/35 (91%) Key passes 2 Tackles won 2

Those stats underline why Slot trusts him so heavily.

Mac Allister and Virgil van Dijk have now played 33 games each this season, the joint most in the squad.

That tells us exactly how highly he is ranked inside the dressing room.

It also makes this performance significant after outside criticism earlier in the week.

Chris Sutton had labelled Mac Allister a “disappointment” this season, our No.10 provided a direct footballing response.

Van Dijk assisted Mac Allister’s opener and finished the night with three assists, the first centre-back to manage that in a Champions League game.

That combination shows how structured our attacking patterns were.

Mac Allister finished by looking forward rather than back, “There is still positivity, still Champions League to play and FA Cup, so for me it’s about keeping on improving.”

