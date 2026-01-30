Chris Sutton predicts Liverpool edge Newcastle as he points to Anfield record

(Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s Premier League meeting with Newcastle United on Saturday night has been given a familiar scoreline prediction by BBC Sport pundit Chris Sutton, with the former striker backing us to win 2-1 at Anfield.

Sutton’s view comes after Liverpool thrashed Qarabag 6-0 in the Champions League, a performance that booked our place in the last 16 and briefly eased the noise following the late defeat at Bournemouth.

The BBC Sport pundit explained that he watched Newcastle in Paris in midweek and felt Eddie Howe’s side, despite making changes and starting badly, still had moments where they could have taken something from the game.

“I was in Paris to watch Newcastle for 5 Live on Wednesday… Eddie Howe did not risk his captain against Paris St-Germain and will be hoping he is fit enough to start at Anfield but, even if he is, I still fancy Liverpool here.”

Sutton also framed the match around one of the themes that has followed us this season, which is producing a big European night and then failing to replicate it in the league when the scrutiny returns.

“Liverpool walloped Qarabag in midweek, but one of their issues this season has been following up good wins like that in Europe with a similar result in the league the following weekend.”

Chris Sutton prediction for Liverpool vs Newcastle

Sutton’s verdict lands on a narrow home win, with the BBC Sport man settling on a one-goal margin rather than expecting another open, chaotic shoot-out. “Sutton’s prediction: 2-1.”

That is a useful reminder that even when Liverpool are being questioned domestically, the outside expectation is still that Arne Slot’s side should find a way through at Anfield against a Newcastle team that has not travelled well.

It also tees up a fascinating tactical problem, because Liverpool are heading into this one without a recognised right-back, with Jeremie Frimpong ruled out for “a few weeks” and Joe Gomez not available for the weekend.

Liverpool form and selection issues before Newcastle

Slot’s own update suggested there is at least a line of sight on the injury situation, with Ibou Konate back training and in the squad, while Curtis Jones is available again after illness.

Speaking on Stick to Football, Roy Keane also offered his own view on the Anfield clash, predicting: “2-2, could be a mad game.”

Liverpool’s recent run shows why this game feels significant, because the Premier League has demanded far more patience than Europe even as confidence has returned under the lights in the Champions League.

Date Competition Opponent Result 28/01/26 Champions League Qarabag (H) W 6-0 24/01/26 Premier League Bournemouth (A) L 2-3 21/01/26 Champions League Marseille (A) W 3-0 17/01/26 Premier League Burnley (H) D 1-1 12/01/26 FA Cup Barnsley (H) W 4-1

Slot’s selection call at right-back now becomes part of the story as well, because Wataru Endo has already been asked to fill holes, while Dominik Szoboszlai is another option.

And whatever Sutton thinks about our reliability week to week, Liverpool have a straightforward opportunity here to turn Champions League sharpness into the kind of league win that starts to steady the season again.

