Florian Wirtz admits Liverpool start was harder than expected as form improves

Image via @LFC on X

Florian Wirtz has reflected on his difficult early months at Liverpool and the improvements he feels he has made since arriving from Germany.

The 22-year-old has been one of the players whose form has risen since the turn of the year, even if his overall numbers still look modest compared to expectations.

Wirtz was on the scoresheet again in the Champions League win over Qarabag, producing a composed finish that showed why the club invested so heavily in him.

That goal also came in a period where Liverpool have looked far more fluent in Europe than in the Premier League, giving Arne Slot’s side a platform to rebuild confidence ahead of Newcastle at Anfield.

Speaking about his personal journey since joining, Wirtz admitted he expected an instant impact but had to reset mentally when that did not happen.

He told BBC Sport: “I was telling myself you did so good in Germany, you can’t just forget how to play football like this here.”

The German playmaker explained that his mindset had to change after the move did not immediately go to plan.

He added: “So I was very excited when I came and wanted it to be like an instant success, but it didn’t come like this.”

Florian Wirtz reflects on adapting to Liverpool and the Premier League

'I had to keep believing at one point it would click' 💪 Florian Wirtz admits his start to life at Liverpool "wasn't easy." pic.twitter.com/R4aCyWLSNW — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) January 30, 2026

For Liverpool supporters, the admission will not come as a shock.

The Premier League has been unforgiving for a player who arrived with enormous hype from the Bundesliga, and Wirtz has often been judged through the prism of what he was rather than what he still needs to become in England.

The Germany international stressed that belief was key during that period.

He said: “I just had to stay strong in my mind and keep believing in myself that at one point it has to click.”

That mental adjustment appears to be paying off.

Since the turn of the year, Wirtz has contributed four goals and one assist in eight games, which represents a sharp improvement on the first half of the campaign.

Across the league season as a whole, Sofascore data shows three goals and one assist from 22 appearances, alongside an expected goals figure of 4.70 and an expected assists figure of 3.55, suggesting his output has not matched his underlying influence.

Wirtz himself acknowledged the confidence battle he faced.

He said: “It was not easy always to then also have the confidence on the pitch, but I think I dealt really good with it and also my people around me helped me.”

That sense of perspective has also been echoed inside the club.

Liverpool staff have previously maintained faith in the 22-year-old despite the slow start, believing his adaptation period was inevitable after moving from Germany into a new league and system.

Florian Wirtz’s recent form offers encouragement for Liverpool

The Qarabag performance offered a snapshot of why patience has been encouraged.

Wirtz’s goal was taken cleanly, his movement was sharper, and his link-up with Hugo Ekitike continues to grow, with the French forward even joking recently that Wirtz owes him some assists back.

Statistically, Wirtz remains more of a creator than a finisher, with 1.8 key passes per game and over 59 touches per match in the league, showing how central he has become to Liverpool’s attacking structure.

His conversion rate of 9% and five big chances missed underline that there is still work to do in front of goal, but the trajectory now feels upward rather than stagnant.

From a Liverpool perspective, the most important part of Wirtz’s comments is not self-criticism but resilience.

He has not blamed tactics or teammates, he’s focused on belief, mentality and patience.

That matters in a squad trying to recover consistency domestically while maintaining momentum in Europe.

With Newcastle visiting Anfield next, Slot will be hoping the version of Wirtz seen against Qarabag continues to emerge.

The German midfielder has not forgotten how to play football, he’s simply learning how to play it in red.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile