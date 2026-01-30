Gerrard’s comments brought up in pre-Liverpool vs Newcastle press conference

Pictures via TNT Sports

Steven Gerrard was spoken about in a press conference this week after the former Liverpool captain praised Eddie Howe following Newcastle United’s Champions League draw with Paris Saint-Germain.

The discussion came after Gerrard’s TNT Sports appearance, where the 45-year-old analysed Newcastle’s tactical approach and highlighted Howe’s work on the European stage.

Although Arne Slot was not the manager responding, the moment still underlined how Gerrard’s words continue to carry weight whenever Liverpool and Newcastle collide.

Gerrard had been on punditry duty after Newcastle’s away draw in Paris, and his assessment was strongly in favour of Howe’s setup.

He said on TNT Sports: “Eddie Howe’s brilliant, I love him.”

The former midfielder expanded on that praise by pointing to Newcastle’s tactical discipline against elite opposition.

Gerrard added: “I actually think tactically tonight, he made the right call…

“PSG ask you so many questions from different areas of the pitch, you have to solidify, you have to be compact and this team is set up to be really dangerous on the counterattack.”

Steven Gerrard’s praise for Eddie Howe resurfaces in press conference

"It's a mutual love. Steven Gerrard was one of my favourite players." 🙏 Eddie Howe responds to the praise Gerrard gave him earlier in the week 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/4dQ5bYbxhR — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) January 30, 2026

Those comments were then put directly to Eddie Howe in his subsequent press conference.

The 48-year-old was asked about Gerrard’s praise in a room that immediately shifted tone once Liverpool’s greatest modern captain was mentioned.

Howe responded warmly and personally.

He said: “Steven Gerrard was one of my favourite players that I ever saw play. I thought he was an incredible footballer, so I’ll take any praise that I can get.”

Howe also reflected on Newcastle’s performance against PSG and the adaptability Gerrard had praised.

He added: “I just think it was a credit to the players on Wednesday with how they adapted to a very difficult start to the game.”

From a Liverpool perspective, what makes this exchange interesting is not just Gerrard’s admiration for Howe, but the contrast with how he has spoken about Arne Slot in recent weeks.

Gerrard has publicly challenged the Dutchman’s messaging after European wins, particularly when Slot referenced low blocks and consistency.

The former England international has stressed that solving defensive setups has always been part of managing Liverpool, rather than something unique to this season.

That context matters because Gerrard’s praise for Howe was not just emotional, it was tactical.

He framed Newcastle as a team that accepted pressure and used athleticism and transitions, even warning that their counter-attacking threat could pose problems for Liverpool at the weekend.

What this means for Liverpool ahead of Newcastle

The wider backdrop is Liverpool sitting sixth in the Premier League and trying to translate European confidence into domestic momentum.

Newcastle’s performance in Paris earned admiration, and Gerrard’s analysis suggested that Howe had found a way to maximise his squad’s strengths against elite opposition.

At the same time, the former Liverpool captain has not been shy about pointing out where Slot must improve, particularly in how Liverpool deal with stubborn opponents and home draws.

That makes the press conference exchange more than a throwaway moment.

It places Gerrard in the middle of the Liverpool-Newcastle narrative, praising one manager while previously questioning another.

