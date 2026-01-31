James Pearce shares four-word transfer claim which’ll ease Liverpool fans’ worries

Image via The Redmen TV

James Pearce has claimed that rumours linking Curtis Jones with an exit from Liverpool in the final days of the January transfer window are ‘wide of the mark’.

With less than 72 hours remaining until Monday night’s deadline, there aren’t any signs of imminent incoming activity at Anfield, even despite an injury crisis which currently sees four senior defenders sidelined, Jeremie Frimpong being the latest.

On Friday night, Fabrizio Romano reported (via X) that Inter Milan are in ‘direct club-to-club talks’ with the Reds over a possible loan-to-buy deal for Curtis Jones, which may have had many Kopites fearing that the squad would become even smaller before the transfer cut-off.

Pearce shuts down Jones exit rumours

However, after being prompted for updates by Liverpool fans on social media, Pearce has since insisted that rumours of a late-window exit for the midfielder – who turned 25 yesterday – are misguided.

He replied to one follower on X to state that the reports surrounding our number 17 are ‘wide of the mark’, and he was even more dismissive in another reply as he maintained that the speculation was ‘nonsense’ and that the Toxteth native is ‘not going anywhere’.

Liverpool would be bonkers to sell Jones this late in the window

This isn’t the first time in January that Jones was linked with an exit from Anfield – earlier this month, Tottenham Hotspur were understood to be interested in the midfielder, but that faded once they swooped for Conor Gallagher.

While midfield is the strongest part of Liverpool’s squad right now in terms of depth, the Reds aren’t in a position to be offloading a first-team regular who’s played in 29 of our 35 matches so far this season, especially when the window for signing a replacement is minimal.

Also, the dearth of options at the back has already seen some midfielders (including Jones) required to play in defence, and that ‘robbing Peter to pay Paul’ approach will lessen Arne Slot’s scope for choice in the middle of the park.

The 25-year-old has come in for some strong criticism from elements of the LFC fan base online, but he’s frequently earned praise from club legends for his performances on the pitch, and to rack up more than 200 senior appearances for the Merseyside giants isn’t a feat to be dismissed.

Liverpool fans can breathe a little easier now that Pearce – one of the most trusted sources on news regarding the club – has shot down rumours of an exit for the Scouser.

You can watch Slot’s full post-Qarabag press conference below, via Empire of the Kop on YouTube: