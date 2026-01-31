Joe Cole saw something ‘frightening’ from Liverpool duo in emphatic Anfield victory

Images via Kate McShane and Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Joe Cole has described Liverpool duo Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz as a ‘frightening’ double act and believes that they will get even better as time progresses.

The duo arrived at Anfield last summer in transfers which amounted to around £200m, and they’ve enjoyed an increasingly effective chemistry on the pitch in recent weeks, with that in evidence once again tonight during the Reds’ 4-1 win over Newcastle.

The Germany playmaker set up the first of the striker’s two goals before half-time and later got on the scoresheet himself with a moment that Lucy Ward described as ‘pure class’.

Cole in awe of ‘frightening’ Wirtz/Ekitike double act

Speaking on punditry duty for TNT Sports after Liverpool’s first Premier League victory of 2026, Cole believes that the link-up between the pair is already a scary prospect for opposition defences and that it’ll become even more devastating the more that they play with one another.

The former Reds winger said (via BBC Sport): “Ekitike has hit the ground running, he’s been at it from the start. Ekitike and Wirtz look like they enjoy playing together. The frightening thing is they’re going to get better and better. This is six months into the partnership.”

Wirtz and Ekitike have been lethal in tandem with each other

The duo have now combined for six goals since Christmas, a sure sign that their on-field chemistry is bearing fruit on a regular basis, and one can only wonder how many more they’ll add to that list if they both remain fit and firing for the rest of the season.

Whereas the Frenchman got off the ground quickly in terms of goalscoring at Liverpool, our number 7 had to be patient for his first goal, but the famine has turned to feast over the past month for the 22-year-old.

Ekitike and Wirtz now have 21 goals between them for the Reds, a more than respectable return which is sure to keep growing with each passing week, especially given their current form individually and collectively.

As Cole says, the more that these two play together and enhance their already intuitive understanding, the more effective they’ll become for Arne Slot’s side, and that can only be bad news for the rest of the Premier League in the weeks, months and years to come!