‘Such big potential’ – Lewis Koumas needed just 4 minutes to become an instant hero for Hull

(Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Lewis Koumas needed just four minutes on the pitch to make himself an instant hero to Hull City supporters on Saturday afternoon.

Having only joined the Tigers on loan from Liverpool yesterday (following his recall from Birmingham earlier in the week), the 20-year-old was named among the substitutes by Sergej Jakirovic for the trip to Blackburn in the Championship.

With the deadlock yet to be broken in the 77th minute, the Wales international was summoned from the bench, and his impact was immediate.

Koumas scores four minutes into his Hull debut

There were 81 minutes on the clock at Ewood Park when Kyle Joseph played a first-time pass into the path of Koumas, who took one touch to set himself before drilling the ball past Balazs Toth.

The win moved Hull up to third in the Championship table, five points behind Coventry and Middlesbrough and with a game in hand on the top two.

After the match, Jakirovic was unsurprisingly effusive in his praise of the young striker, saying (via News Shopper): “When we had the opportunity to take him, I said immediately we must take him. He’s so young, such big potential with a lot of experience in this league…I think he can help us a lot.”

Koumas quickly atones for frustrating Birmingham loan spell

What a difference a week has made for Koumas!

Having been open about his frustrations over a sparsity of game-time at Birmingham, for whom he scored just once in 25 appearances (mostly as a substitute), the 20-year-old has already equalled that goal tally in 13 minutes on the pitch for Hull.

The challenge for the youngster will be to ensure that his debut goal isn’t merely a flash in the pan, but he certainly couldn’t have asked for a better start to his latest loan spell from Liverpool.

Consecutive home games against Watford and Bristol City over the next week will give Koumas the opportunity to quickly build on his dream start to life with the Tigers, and hopefully he can keep making a positive impact under Jakirovic at the MKM Stadium.

You can see Koumas’ winning goal for Hull below (from 1:21), via Sky Sports Football on YouTube: