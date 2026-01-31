Liverpool team news v Newcastle: Konate returns as Slot makes big right-back call in 2 changes

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

The Liverpool starting XI to face Newcastle at tonight has been named.

The Reds are hoping that the last day of January will bring it with their first Premier League win of 2026, having followed up four successive draws with a damaging defeat away to Bournemouth last weekend.

However, Arne Slot’s side go into this game buoyed by a midweek 6-0 thumping of Qarabag in the Champions League, a result which ensured they’ll avoid the knockout play-off round into which the Magpies now go in February.

Liverpool were dealt yet another defensive injury blow on Wednesday night, though, with Jeremie Frimpong being forced off in the opening minutes and duly being left with a dearth of natural right-back options.

Paul Merson expects Dominik Szoboszlai to occupy that role tonight – has the Sky Sports pundit been proven correct?

Liverpool starting XI to face Newcastle

Slot makes just two changes in personnel from the team which began the midweek drubbing of Qarabag, but there are some notable positional adjustments.

Alisson Becker is between the sticks as per usual, with Ibrahima Konate returning for his first match since the death of his father earlier this month. Szoboszlai is indeed entrusted with the right-back responsibility tonight, and Milos Kerkez replaces Andy Robertson on the other flank.

Ryan Gravenberch moves into midfield alongside Alexis Mac Allister, and the front four from Wednesday night is unchanged. That means Florian Wirtz is in the number 10 role and Hugo Ekitike leads the line once again, with Mo Salah on the right flank and Cody Gakpo on the left.

Curtis Jones has recovered from illness and is among the substitutes, as is Rio Ngumoha, who of course scored a stoppage-time winner in the reverse fixture against Newcastle earlier this season.

You can view the Liverpool starting XI and substitutes below, via @LFC on X: