‘Pure class’ – TNT commentator was blown away by 67th-minute moment from ‘elite’ Liverpool star

TNT Sports commentator Lucy Ward was left in awe by a moment of ‘pure class’ from Liverpool playmaker Florian Wirtz on Saturday night.

The German was instrumental in setting up Hugo Ekitike’s equaliser against Newcastle shortly before half-time, before later getting on the scoresheet himself as he continued his scintillating form in front of goal.

Having not scored for the Reds prior to Christmas, the 22-year-old now has six goals in 10 matches after he put Arne Slot’s side 3-1 to the good in the 67th minute tonight.

‘Elite’ Wirtz puts seal on Liverpool victory

A delightful one-two with Mo Salah ended with Wirtz steering a masterful angled finish past the reach of Nick Pope and into the far corner of the Magpies’ net to give Liverpool breathing space midway through the second half.

Speaking on co-commentary for TNT Sports, Ward was left spellbound by the genius of the German playmaker as he continues his rich vein of scoring form.

She remarked (via BBC Sport): “Florian Wirtz is elite. He has shown that in the last few games. We have seen it at international level, and Bayer Leverkusen. He has taken time to settle at Liverpool, but that is pure class.”

Wirtz now getting his rewards after being kept waiting

Even though Liverpool’s number 7 was kept waiting a surprisingly long time to get off the mark for the Reds, his class as a player has been evident throughout the entire campaign.

It now seems crazy to think that it was only six weeks ago that he was the subject of heavy criticism from the likes of Didi Hamann as he waited for that then-elusive first goal, but the dam has well and truly burst since!

He’s been building an increasingly productive chemistry with Ekitike, with the duo combining for six goals since Christmas, and LFC are now reaping the rewards of that classy double act.

Wirtz was rightly given a standing ovation by the home fans in attendance as he made way for Wataru Endo in the closing minutes, and nobody would disagree with Ward’s description of the German playmaker as an ‘elite’ footballer.

He didn’t come cheap at £100m+, but with each passing week he’s proving why Liverpool were prepared to make such a substantial investment in him.

