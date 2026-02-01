Aldridge praises Liverpool response after Newcastle as form turns

(Photo by Kate McShane/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s 4-1 victory over Newcastle at Anfield earned praise from John Aldridge, who admitted he had been critical of recent performances but felt this display showed real encouragement.

The former forward reacted on X after watching Liverpool overturn an early deficit to beat Newcastle United, moving the team back into the top five of the Premier League.

Aldridge wrote: “Well we will take that 👍we should really respect Newcastle 👏for actually coming to Anfield and playing football instead of being robots in a 5-4-1 formation in the football manner of these days. A breath of fresh air”.

That message reflected two things at once.

It showed Aldridge’s relief at Liverpool finally backing up European form with a strong league performance.

It also underlined his appreciation for Newcastle’s willingness to play, rather than sitting deep and defending for long periods.

Why this performance pleased Aldridge

This was a game that could easily have followed a familiar pattern, with Liverpool struggling after conceding first.

Instead, Liverpool responded within minutes, with Hugo Ekitike scoring twice before half-time and flipping the momentum of the contest.

From a numbers perspective, the performance backed up the eye test.

Liverpool finished with 54% possession, an expected goals figure of 2.28 to Newcastle’s 0.36, and seven big chances created compared to none for the visitors, according to SofaScore.

Those figures helped explain why Aldridge felt more positive than he has in recent weeks.

The league campaign has been uneven, but this was a night where the attacking play matched the urgency of the occasion.

The partnership between Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike again stood out, with Wirtz providing the assist for Ekitike’s equaliser before scoring himself later in the match.

That growing connection has already drawn praise from former Liverpool winger Joe Cole, who described the pair as a “frightening” double act and warned that they will only improve the more they play together.

Meanwhile, TNT Sports commentator Lucy Ward highlighted Wirtz’s quality during the broadcast, describing one of his moments as “pure class” as the German playmaker continues to settle into English football.

A shift from criticism to encouragement

Aldridge’s reaction matters because he has not been shy about voicing concerns earlier in the season.

There has been frustration at Liverpool’s inability to turn dominance into wins in the league, especially after positive results in Europe.

This Newcastle result felt different.

Liverpool conceded first but still produced a controlled, aggressive response, rather than panicking or becoming predictable in possession.

The statistics supported that narrative.

Seventeen shots, seven on target and 41 touches in the opposition box pointed to sustained pressure rather than a single spell of momentum.

For Aldridge, that blend of attacking quality and collective spirit was the most encouraging sign of all.

His words suggested that while he has questioned Liverpool in recent weeks, this was the kind of performance that restores belief.

With Liverpool now sitting fifth, one point off Chelsea in fourth, Aldridge’s message felt like cautious optimism rather than blind praise.

He recognised Newcastle’s contribution to the spectacle, but he also welcomed the sight of Liverpool finally turning European confidence into league points.

If this becomes the standard rather than the exception, Aldridge will not be the only former Red feeling more hopeful about what the rest of the season can bring.

