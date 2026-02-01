Konate’s emotional message after Newcastle win

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s 4-1 win over Newcastle was defined by goals, records and momentum, but for it will always be remembered for the moment involving Ibou Konate, who scored late on and then shared a deeply personal message afterwards.

The 26-year-old was playing his first match since the death of his father and turned an already dramatic evening into something far more meaningful with a stoppage-time goal in front of the Kop.

After the match, Liverpool’s No.5 posted a short but powerful tribute on Instagram that explained exactly what the moment meant to him.

“You Will Never Walk Alone PAPA ❤️🕊️ In Sha Allah”

That single line summed up why the scenes at Anfield felt different to a normal late goal in a routine home win.

Konate’s performance against Newcastle showed resilience

Konate’s return was not symbolic alone, because the defender also produced one of his strongest displays of the season in a game that demanded control and authority.

The French centre-back completed the full 90 minutes and combined defensive security with a decisive contribution at the other end of the pitch when Liverpool were already 3-1 ahead.

His statistics underline just how complete the performance was.

Konate vs Newcastle (via Sofascore)

Metric Total Minutes played 90 Clearances 10 Tackles won 2 Interceptions 1 Accurate passes 33/38 (87%) Shots 2 Goals 1 xG 0.22

Those numbers reflect not only the emotional weight of the night but also the quality of the display, with our No.5 dominating his box and staying composed when Newcastle threatened early on.

When the goal finally came, it was met with a reaction that told its own story, because every Liverpool player on the pitch ran straight to Konate to celebrate with him.

That included Hugo Ekitike, who had already scored twice and still made Konate the focus of the moment, before later embracing him again after full-time in front of the cameras.

Why this moment mattered to the whole Liverpool squad

There was a visible sense that the goal belonged to more than just the scorer, with teammates recognising what Konate had been through in recent weeks and how difficult it was to step straight back into Premier League intensity.

Virgil van Dijk was one of the first to wrap the defender in a hug, while the Anfield crowd rose to acknowledge the significance of what they were watching rather than simply celebrating a fourth goal.

Arne Slot’s side had already turned the match around through Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz, but it was Konate’s finish that gave the night its emotional centrepiece.

It reinforced how tightly this group is bonded at a moment when results have been uneven but unity has remained visible.

Liverpool moved into the top five with the win and closed the gap on the Champions League places, but the lasting image was of a French international standing in front of the Kop with tears in his eyes and his teammates around him.

That was not just a goal, and it was not just a win.

It was a reminder that football moments can still carry genuine human meaning, and that Konate’s performance and message ensured this Newcastle victory will be remembered for far more than the scoreline.

