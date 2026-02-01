Liverpool defender praises Anfield atmosphere after Newcastle win

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Liverpool left-back Milos Kerkez has credited the atmosphere at Anfield as a major factor behind the 4-1 Premier League victory over Newcastle United, describing the energy inside the ground as “unbelievable” after the team recovered from going behind.

Speaking to BBC Sport after the match, the Hungary international was clear about where he felt the momentum came from as Liverpool turned a difficult first half into a dominant result.

“We had to build on the performance in the Qarabag game and I think there was brilliant energy,” Kerkez said.

“In the stadium also it was unbelievable, the fans gave us a big push so a really fantastic game for us.”

The 21-year-old, who joined from Bournemouth in the summer, also acknowledged the pressure that comes with arriving at a club of this size and the patience required to settle into a new system under Arne Slot.

“Liverpool is one of the biggest clubs in the world,” Kerkez added. “When you come in you need a bit of time for adaptation. Everyone helped us a lot since the first day.

“It took us a bit of time but we accept the challenge, work hard every day, focus, don’t listen to the outside noise and just focus on improving.”

Kerkez praises Liverpool fans after Newcastle comeback

The timing of Kerkez’s comments matter because they come after weeks in which the left-back position had been debated, with some supporters calling for Andy Robertson to return as first choice following a mixed start for the Hungarian defender.

Slot’s decision to persist with Kerkez is now beginning to look justified, with the former Bournemouth player growing in confidence and influence, especially in games where Liverpool have needed to respond to adversity rather than dictate from the first minute.

That was certainly the case against Newcastle, where Anthony Gordon’s opener exposed space down Liverpool’s left before the response came through sustained pressure and sharper attacking play, eventually turning the match around in less than ten minutes.

Kerkez was also keen to highlight the importance of the attacking unit ahead of him, singling out Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz as players whose work rate and movement are now setting the tone for the side.

“Top players,” Kerkez said of the pair. “I see them every day in training and they are working hard since they arrived.

“They needed a bit of time to adapt to play better between each other but you see how things go. They are brilliant players helping us a lot.”

Kerkez’s impact against Newcastle

Kerkez’s own contribution against Newcastle went beyond words, with the full-back providing the assist for one of Ekitike’s goals and regularly pushing Liverpool up the pitch from the left side.

Below is a snapshot of his key numbers from the match, via SofaScore.

Stat vs Newcastle Figure Minutes played 90 Assists 1 Key passes 2 Big chances created 1 Accurate passes 29/34 (85%) Carries 14 Total carrying distance 112.7m Aerial duels won 3/3 Recoveries 5

Those figures underline why Kerkez felt the game suited him, with Liverpool spending long periods camped in Newcastle territory after equalising, allowing the left-back to combine with Wirtz and overlap into advanced areas rather than defending deep for long spells.

There are still clear areas for improvement, especially defensively after Gordon’s goal came from his side of the pitch, but the broader trend over recent weeks suggests a player who is beginning to look more comfortable with the demands of playing for Liverpool.

With Liverpool now sixth in the table, Kerkez’s message about energy and atmosphere feels significant, because it reflects a side that knows it needs Anfield to be at its loudest if this season is going to turn into something more than recovery work.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile