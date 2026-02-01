Liverpool open talks with Ligue 1 club over centre-back – Sky Sports

Picture via @staderennais on X

Liverpool have made contact with Rennes over a potential deal for 20-year-old France youth international Jeremy Jacquet, as Arne Slot’s side continue to explore ways of strengthening the squad before the transfer deadline.

The approach comes in the immediate aftermath of our 4-1 win over Newcastle at Anfield, a result that lifted us into the top five on Saturday evening and restored some belief after a difficult league run.

However, despite the emphatic scoreline, the defensive injury list remains a concern and has clearly shaped Liverpool’s thinking in the final days of the window.

According to Sky Sports, Liverpool have already opened dialogue with Rennes about Jacquet, although any move this month has been ruled out by the French club.

Liverpool make contact over Jacquet

Sky Sports reported: “Liverpool have made contact with Rennes over a deal for Jeremy Jacquet in the summer – but still face strong competition from Chelsea.”

The same update explained that Rennes are unwilling to sanction a January exit, with interested clubs now attempting to position themselves for a deal later in 2026.

“Rennes have said he is not leaving during this window, so several interested clubs are trying to secure him for later in 2026,” the report added.

Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Liverpool are all described as active in the race, with Rennes holding out for a fee of around £54.6m.

Jacquet’s profile fits the type of defender Liverpool have targeted in recent years, with the Rennes centre-back standing at 191cm and offering both aerial dominance and composure in possession.

This season in Ligue 1, the 20-year-old has started all 18 of his league appearances, averaging over 89 minutes per match and completing 91% of his passes, which underlines why he is viewed as a long-term option rather than a short-term fix.

Liverpool’s interest also aligns with comments made by Arne Slot after the Newcastle win, when the Dutch head coach underlined that the club are focused on strengthening the squad.

What Jacquet would bring to Liverpool

Jacquet’s numbers show a defender comfortable with responsibility.

He averages 4.7 clearances per game, wins 76% of his aerial duels and has already contributed to five clean sheets in a Rennes side that has struggled for consistency this season.

Those metrics suggest a centre-back who could be developed into a long-term option alongside Ibou Konate and Virgil van Dijk, rather than an emergency signing for the final months of the campaign.

Liverpool have also been heavily linked with right-back Lutsharel Geertruida in recent days, which underlines how the club are exploring multiple defensive routes rather than committing to a single target.

That broader approach reflects the reality of the current situation, with injuries forcing Arne Slot to shuffle options and making depth a priority either now or in the summer.

With Chelsea also pushing hard and Bayern Munich monitoring the situation, Liverpool’s early contact could prove important in shaping negotiations once Rennes open the door to a sale.

For now, Jacquet is not expected to arrive before Monday night’s deadline, but Liverpool’s move to establish contact suggests that recruitment planning is already focused on the next phase of squad building rather than purely on short-term solutions.

Whether a deal is possible in this window or pushed into the summer, the interest in Jacquet reinforces the sense that Liverpool are preparing for change at the back and are determined to add quality rather than gamble on temporary fixes.

