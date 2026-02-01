Ornstein: Liverpool exploring late defensive deal

Image via NBC Sports

Liverpool have been linked with a potential move for Lutsharel Geertruida as Arne Slot looks to reinforce a depleted back line ahead of the transfer deadline.

The update emerged after Liverpool beat Newcastle United 4-1 at Anfield, with attention quickly turning from goals and records to the lack of available defenders.

According to David Ornstein for The Athletic, Liverpool are exploring a loan move for the 25-year-old Netherlands international, who is currently on a season-long loan at Sunderland from RB Leipzig.

The report states: “Liverpool are in talks over a loan deal for defender Lutsharel Geertruida.

“The 25-year-old Netherlands international is currently on a season-long loan deal at Sunderland from RB Leipzig, but discussions are now taking place around ending that agreement and facilitating a move to Anfield.”

That context matters because injuries have stripped Liverpool of depth in multiple defensive positions.

Why Geertruida fits Liverpool’s short-term needs

Lutsharel Geertruida is attractive to Liverpool not just because of availability, but because of profile.

The Dutch defender can play at right-back, centre-back and as a holding midfielder, which suits a squad currently stretched across those areas.

Arne Slot knows the Netherlands international well from their time together at Feyenoord, where Geertruida developed into a reliable, tactically flexible option.

That relationship strengthens the logic of the link, particularly when Slot has already signalled that Liverpool want to add, not subtract, before the window closes.

Speaking after the Newcastle win, our head coach said: “I think we are trying to strengthen the squad and not trying to weaken it.

“Forty-eight hours, I don’t know how long to go, but let’s see when the window ends.”

From a statistical point of view, Geertruida has logged 17 Premier League appearances for Sunderland this season, starting 10 matches and averaging 58 minutes per game, according to SofaScore.

He has contributed two clean sheets, averages 1.2 tackles per match, and wins over half of his ground and aerial duels, which underlines that he brings functional reliability rather than headline output.

His passing numbers are also solid for a defender, completing 86% of his passes and retaining possession safely in his own half.

A familiar name on Liverpool’s radar

This is not the first time Geertruida’s name has appeared in Liverpool conversations.

Back in December 2024, Liverpool reportedly had a list of potential right-back options to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold and this included the Dutchman.

This framed Geertruida as a long-term profile match rather than a panic buy, which makes a short-term loan now feel like a logical extension rather than a sudden pivot.

What has changed is the urgency.

With Jeremie Frimpong and Conor Bradley unavailable, and Joe Gomez also sidelined, Liverpool’s depth is thinner than expected at this stage of the season.

A loan deal would make sense financially and strategically.

It would allow Liverpool to add experience and versatility without committing to a permanent fee in a market that is rarely kind in January.

Geertruida’s Premier League minutes with Sunderland also mean there is no adaptation gap to the division, even if the step up to Anfield would bring a different level of scrutiny.

Liverpool sit fifth in the table, one point behind Chelsea, and remain firmly in the Champions League hunt.

Injuries, not ambition, appear to be driving this move.

Whether or not a deal is completed, the link itself reflects Slot’s message after Newcastle.

Liverpool are not planning to weaken the squad, but they are clearly open to using the final days of the window to protect what remains of it.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile