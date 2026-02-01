Slot addresses transfer situation after Newcastle win

(Photo by Kate McShane/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s 4-1 win over Newcastle delivered goals, records and relief, but the attention quickly turned to the transfer window when Arne Slot was asked whether any players could leave before Monday night’s deadline.

The Dutchman spoke after the full-time whistle at Anfield and made it clear that while there has been plenty of speculation, the club’s intention remains to build strength rather than strip the squad.

Responding directly to questions about possible departures, Slot said (via Liverpoolfc.com): “I think there’s always a lot of talks about Liverpool and a lot of talks about Liverpool players.

“There was a lot of noise around the club the last week, [or] maybe I should say weeks. I think our fans showed today what noise really means – that’s being loud, because they were so helpful today.

“So that is what noise here is in Liverpool. I think we are trying to strengthen the squad and not trying to weaken it. Forty-eight hours, I don’t know how long to go, but let’s see when the window ends.”

That answer did not shut the door on activity, but it also did not suggest that Liverpool are preparing to sell key players in the final hours of the window.

Why Liverpool are unlikely to weaken the squad

This has not been a busy January at Anfield, and Slot’s comments reflected a desire for stability rather than disruption as Liverpool push for a top-four finish.

The 46-year-old coach stressed that the atmosphere at Anfield against Newcastle was more important than the noise around the market, with the supporters helping the team turn the game around after conceding first.

At the same time, Liverpool have been linked with potential reinforcements, including Inter Milan’s wing-back Denzel Dumfries, after reports that the clubs held exploratory talks.

That situation has been framed as a conversation rather than a negotiation, with injury concerns and contract structure making any move complicated, especially so late in the window.

Alongside those rumours, there has also been chatter about possible exits, most notably involving Curtis Jones.

Those suggestions have been firmly played down, with claims that speculation around the 25-year-old England international is wide of the mark and that he is not going anywhere before the deadline.

From Slot’s perspective, this aligns with his wider message that Liverpool are trying to improve the group rather than reduce its depth at a crucial stage of the season.

What Slot’s comments mean for deadline day

Slot’s wording leaves room for movement without signalling panic or urgency.

By saying Liverpool are “trying to strengthen the squad and not trying to weaken it,” the head coach made it clear that departures would only make sense if they served a broader plan rather than creating gaps.

It also suggests that any late business would be opportunistic rather than reactive, especially after a performance that lifted Liverpool into the top five and to within one point of fourth place.

The Newcastle win showed what this squad can do when confidence and execution align, and Slot will be wary of unsettling that balance with hurried decisions.

For now, the message from the Liverpool head coach is that the club will stay alert, but it will not act for the sake of it.

With less than two days to go, Liverpool’s focus remains on strengthening if the right opportunity appears, while resisting the temptation to weaken a group that has just produced one of its most complete performances of the season.

