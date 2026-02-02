‘Liverpool could do it’ – Sky pundit suggests Reds may ‘look at’ free transfer for 34-goal wizard

(Photo by Kate McShane/Getty Images)

Ex-Premier League striker Jay Bothroyd has suggested that Liverpool could potentially consider bringing Harry Wilson back to Anfield on a free transfer this year.

The 28-year-old has been in terrific form at Fulham, with four of his 34 goals for the west London club coming in the past month, but he has only five months remaining on his current contract at Craven Cottage.

Marco Silva’s side have rejected an offer from Everton in the final days of the January transfer window, even though talks over a renewal for the Wales international are currently on hold (BBC Sport).

Bothroyd suggests Liverpool could consider a move for Wilson

Speaking on Sky Sports News on Monday afternoon (via Rousing The Kop), Bothroyd believes that Liverpool might yet seek to bring Wilson back to L4, particularly if he becomes available on a free transfer.

The former Blackburn and QPR striker said: “I think he’s going to leave on a free transfer. He’s going to explore his options, and there are clubs that will want to sign Harry Wilson.

“We just heard there that Everton are interested in him. I mean, even Liverpool – Liverpool could do it. Liverpool might want him because they’ve only got Salah. They haven’t got another natural right winger. Someone like Harry Wilson has played that well. Technically, he’s very good as well.

“They’ll maybe look at him. There’s no risk because they’re signing him for free, so I’m a bit surprised they wouldn’t be interested in him right now. From Harry Wilson’s point of view, he’s got the best of both worlds, really.”

Might Wilson be worth considering for Liverpool?

Could there be a case for Liverpool to seriously consider bringing the Wales international back to Anfield for free, five years after selling him to Fulham for £12m (Sky Sports)?

Only six players (including Hugo Ekitike) have bettered his tally of eight Premier League goals so far this season, and while he may be coming towards his 30s, a move for Wilson would appear to come with more potential rewards than risks for LFC.

The absence of a transfer fee is an obvious plus, and the Reds would be able to offer the Welshman an increase on his current £55,000-per-week salary without severing their existing wage structure (Capology).

Salah could viably depart when his current contract ends in June 2027, and Federico Chiesa is unlikely to hang around until then if he continues to be largely overlooked by Arne Slot, so Liverpool will surely be in the market for a right-sided attacker in the next few months.

A free transfer for the soon-to-be 29-year-old Wilson mightn’t seem like a typical FSG move, and the Merseysiders could realistically do with a long-term successor to the Egyptian.

Nonetheless, if there’s a plausible opportunity to snap up our former winger for a song, it might be worth exploring at least.